Zuckerberg spins indifference to the truth as an obligation to “freedom”

Facebook boss Mark Zuckerberg defiantly opposed his critics and said to the audience: “My goal for this next decade is not to be liked, but to be understood.”

“This is the new approach, and I think it will upset a lot of people,” he said at the Silicon Slopes Tech Summit 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah, as reported by CNBC. “We will work for freedom of expression. It is unfortunate that this is so controversial.”

Earlier this year, Facebook announced it would not ban political ads for voters, and Zuckerberg said it was not the site’s job to check the content of paid ads for facts. This is despite the pressure from fact-checking organizations to take action against disinformation and the fact that other websites such as Google and Twitter have taken steps to restrict or prohibit political advertising on their platforms.

Zuckerberg’s recent attempt to reshape the site’s practical approach to actual reality and understand user manipulation as “advocating freedom of speech” will not convince many skeptics of Facebook’s good intentions.

Freedom of speech is undeniably an essential prerequisite for a robust and healthy democracy, but this principle has always been limited, from the ban on “shouting fire” in a crowded theater to laws against defamation. Offline advertising is subject to the truth of advertising law, and political advertising must follow the rules of the governing bodies.

Facebook’s refusal to take responsibility for the lies and inaccuracies spread on its platform, which have already had a profound impact on international politics, and attempts to enforce this refusal as a valiant commitment to its deeply rooted values ​​are transparently self-serving ,

It was a weekend of harsh criticism of Facebook. Progressive investor and philanthropist George Soros warned in a New York Times statement that Zuckerberg and Facebook would support President Donald Trump in reelection in 2020.

Soros believes that this alliance is not based on shared political beliefs, but rather on greed: “I believe that Mr. Trump and Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg recognize that their interests are in line – the President wins elections, Mr. Zuckerberg makes money. “He wrote. The leadership of Facebook” follows only one principle: Maximize profit regardless of the consequences. “

