Zuckerberg says he doesn’t need Facebook to be liked. That is new.

The company regularly polled users for their opinion on Facebook and asked if it thought it had a positive impact on the world. Zuckerberg hired speechwriters and consultants with political experience. In 2017 Zuckerberg undertook a multi-stage tour to factories, farms and restaurants, a professional photographer in tow – a charm offensive that was compared to a presidential campaign.

The strategy didn’t work. Zuckerberg has become a popular punching bag for politicians, regulators and even celebrities. The company has come under fire from all sides and at the same time has been criticized for the fact that harmful misinformation spreads too quickly and that moderating user contributions is tantamount to censorship.

My goal for the next decade is not to be liked, but to be understood. Because to be trustworthy, people have to know what you stand for.

Mark Zuckerberg

Some find that Facebook’s business model relies on a frightening level of surveillance by users, while others go against the company’s plans to encrypt the data in its messaging apps and claim that moving would be a robber and criminal paradise.

Zuckerberg says it’s time for him to take sides. He would push for encryption, he said, “against those who say privacy helps bad people in particular.” He will also try to limit Facebook’s control over what people say and how they organize themselves on the social network.

And he will defend Facebook’s advertising-based business model, which is based on user data, but “is committed to supplying everyone in the world”, not just for those who could afford to pay a subscription fee.

“These positions will not always be popular, but I think it is important that we follow these debates directly,” said Zuckerberg. “So expect more of this this year.”

These public debates do not primarily concern investors. When they called on Wednesday for profit, they urged Facebook to publish more about its recent growth initiatives in addition to advertising in the social network’s news feed. The company’s shares fell 6.1 percent the day after fears that growth would slow down and become more expensive.

Bloomberg