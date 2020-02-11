Zucker to start with Sid, Penguins must ‘play for (their) identity’

Until no one surprises, newly acquired Jason Zucker begins his tenure in Pittsburgh Penguins with Sidney Crosby after the Penguins exchange for Zucker late on Monday night. However, it may be a surprise that head coach Mike Sullivan, reluctant to share lineup details in public, was willing to admit this at a press conference on Tuesday morning.

The Jason Zucker era with the Pittsburgh Penguins is expected to begin on Tuesday night as Sullivan confirmed that they expect Zucker to arrive on Tuesday afternoon and be in the line-up while the Penguins host the Tampa Bay Lightning. Perhaps Zucker will have a more relaxed arrival than the tense February 1, 2019 transit of Jared McCann and Nick Bjugstad, who arrived in the arena via police escort just before the opening round and only met their new teammates until the national anthem.

“We really love (Zucker’s speed), his overall game, his ability to shoot the puck,” Sullivan said. “He’s one of those guys we think we can use in a top-six capacity to make us a better hockey team.”

The penguins have been mediocre since top-line winger Jake Guentzel was lost for the remainder of the regular season, and after that, to shoulder surgery. Even after Sidney Crosby returned to the Penguins line-up on January 14, the Penguins were not the same team. Not even close.

“I don’t think we’ve been playing lately with the consistency we’ve shown most of this year,” Sullivan said. “That is something we have talked to internally with our players and try to play consistent hockey that has brought us success.”

While Sullivan avoided the second part of PHN’s question about a moral boost, the trade in penguins certainly does no harm. It must have been hard to see how Alex Galchenyuk was caught in the worst season of his career with no end in sight. New blood brings excitement and fresh air.

After the attack of injuries and bad news that the Penguins have endured this season, the good news becomes great news.

“I think Jason’s addition and adding him to our line-up will help us (regain consistency),” Sullivan said. “He is a really good player. He is going to make us a stronger team.”

Zucker has scored at least 20 goals in each of the last three seasons, including 33 goals in 2017-18. He has 14 goals and counts this season.

If you play with Crosby, you must also add a few markers on the stat sheet.

“We are pleased that Jason is going to be part of this group. We are excited about the group that we have,” Sullivan continued. “But now we have to go out and earn it every night. And we must ensure that we play the identity that we have established … “

The 5-foot-11, 183-pound LW should help the Penguins to do all of the above. His speed and tenacity ensured that the Penguins trade remained on hold for months. Now it is reality and the Zucker era is starting in Pittsburgh.

