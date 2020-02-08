ZTE Axon 10s Pro wins the race as the first Snapdragon 865 phone

The Snapdragon 865, Qualcomm’s latest chipset, which will power this year’s flagship Android smartphone, has finally made its debut on one device – but on the ZTE Axon 10s Pro, not the Samsung Galaxy S20.

ZTE won the race with the official unveiling of a Snapdragon 865 smartphone that doesn’t differ significantly from its predecessor, the Axon 10 Pro.

The ZTE Axon 10s Pro maintains the 6.47-inch AMOLED screen of the Axon 10s with a resolution of 2,340 x 1,080 and an aspect ratio of 19.5: 9. Fingerprint sensor in the display and tear notch.

The smartphone operated with Snapdragon 865 also retains the triple camera camera setting of its predecessor. The primary sensor is 48 megapixels, which uses pixel binning technology to merge pixels and capture more light to create 12 megapixel photos. The device also has an 8-megapixel telephoto lens and a 20-megapixel wide-angle lens on the back as well as a 20-megapixel selfie camera on the front.

The improvement lies in the internals of the ZTE Axon 10s Pro: The Snapdragon 865 replaces the Snapdragon 855. The new chipset promises a performance increase of 25% compared to the predecessor with 5G connectivity, the fifth generation of A.I. Engine, the new ISP Spectra 480 image processor and the new Adreno 650 GPU, which enables gaming in desktop quality.

ZTE has also paired the Snapdragon 865 in the Axon 10s Pro with up to 12 GB LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB UFS 3.0 storage. According to Android Central, the smartphone is also the first device to pack LPDDR5-RAM.

ZTE may have been the first company to reveal a Snapdragon 865-powered phone, but Samsung isn’t far behind. At the upcoming Samsung Unpacked event on February 11, the company is expected to introduce the Galaxy S20 smartphone line. The name is changed to follow the Galaxy S10. Samsung can also use the event to unveil the Galaxy Buds +, the Galaxy Z Flip, the Galaxy Home and the Home Mini, as well as a new Galaxy Watch.

ZTE has not provided the price tag for the Axon 10s Pro, nor has it announced the start date. That said, there is a possibility that the Samsung Galaxy S20 will come on the market first. At this point, the name of the first Snapdragon 865 smartphone may no longer be important.

