Zoom to improve encryption and security controls in version 5.0 update

Sorry, Zoom’s eavesdropers.

Zoom announced Wednesday that this version of the 5.0 update will add some security upgrades that will be appreciated by the “Zoomers” privacy mindset.

More importantly, Zoom improves the encryption standard it uses, making call intercepted calls more resistant to intercepted calls. Encryption has been a major issue for Zoom since The Intercept has not found that its claims about having end-to-end encryption are inaccurate; that encryption standards are subpar; and that some data is still taking its route through China, which critics say will open it up to government interference.

Today, Zoom has upgraded from using 128-bit Advanced Encryption Standard (AES) keys to provide support for a more complex and secure standard, called AES 256-bit GCM encryption. Grant McCormick, chief information officer at security firm Exabeam, called the change a “significant improvement,” and explained that consumers could “think of it as skipping two generations in a smartphone upgrade. “

In addition to updating the encryption criteria, Zoom also gives account managers the ability to control which data regions they avoid (read: China). The two updates will bring Zoom security up to snuff.

“The transition to the AES 256-bit GCM encryption method should be a sufficient move to support the expected level of encryption for streaming conference data,” said Mark Ostrowski, chief engineering officer at Check Point Security ,. “In addition, adding a user’s ‘Data Routing Control’ can also remove Zoom datacenter locations around the world that limit where conference data can be ranked as part of the call.”

In recent weeks, Zoom has also added some features to the end-user interface. All security settings will be grouped under a new security padlock icon; previously, they were spread across the interface. Zoom also recently changed the settings for passwords and waiting rooms, automatically turning on security measures for education, Primary, and single Pro account licenses. Mashable experts spoke to the fact that important individuals are using these features to keep Zoom meetings safe.

However, Zoom still does not live up to its previous “end-to-end” encryption. Logan Kipp, director at SiteLock, told Mashable that “the major security change, adding support for AES 256-bit GCM encryption, does not exactly move Zoom in the direction of end-to-end encryption across all mediums. of communication. ” However, he sees it as a step in the right direction, and doubts that true end-to-end encryption is available for a product like Zoom with all of its features.

“With a complex video launch solution like Zoom, it’s technologically difficult for the platform to support true end-to-end encryption and still retain all of its features and real-time quality of control for things like audio and video quality, “Kipp said. “While I expect this to be implemented as a non-default option in the future, we should have some hope that some features, such as call-based or browser-based conferencing, may not be available in sessions where end-to-end encryption is enabled. “

The new, safer Zoom will be available on May 30. If you want to do everything you can to prevent your data being listened to, be sure to update your app.

