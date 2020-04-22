Zoom Security – Your meetings will be secure and secure if you do these 10 things

Techrepublic zoom tips



As the new coronavirus spread throughout the world, the business landscape was forced to make several changes.

Blockades and measures of social isolation, restricted travel and closure of companies that are not considered “essential” services proved to be a catalyst for work at home, which many of us were ill prepared for.

At the time of writing, there are 1.9 million cases of coronavirus worldwide. The United States, Spain, Italy and France have suffered the most.

Strict measures to prevent employees from accessing offices have required many companies, large and small, to take virtual and remote alternatives to stop crushing operations to full stop.

Email and the use of virtual private networks (VPNs) are not enough; workers and management should also be able to hold meetings.

There are a variety of virtual conferencing solutions available, including Skype, Microsoft, BlueJeans, and GoToMeeting. (Here you can access the best company options from ZDNet).

Enter Zoom.

A few weeks ago, it may seem like a lifetime: Zoom was not a well-known virtual conferencing option in the corporate space. However, almost overnight, it seemed that everyone had embraced the platform as an option for responsive lessons, business meetings, and discussions.

During 2020, the company added 2.2 million new monthly users, beating the entire new user base in 2019 by 1.19 million.

However, Zoom’s explosion of popularity has led to security ramifications. You could almost feel sorry for the company – with its unexpected growth, spotlights have also become clearer about Zoom’s security practices, some of which have lowered modern expectations.

In July 2019, a researcher revealed a serious security issue in which Zoom opened webcams to persistent espionage and commitment; an error that remained on the site, even if the software was uninstalled due to a spare local web server.

Now, more issues, including security flaws in the creation of Windows 10 of the Platform software, have been discovered, iPhone user data being sent to Facebook whether or not they have an account with the network. social media and URL generation failure for attackers. to write in private conferences.

Zoom also acknowledged that the company’s “end-to-end” marketing practices overshadowed the truth. AES-256 encryption was implemented to keep video calls secure, but in fact, an underlying AES-128 key in ECB mode was used. Encryption is still a turning point that the company insists it works on.

Google, SpaceX, the New York City Department of Education, the governments of Taiwan, Australia and Germany, to name a few agencies, have barred employees from using the software until Zoom’s security stance improves .

Zoom has been quick to clean up his performance. In an attempt to prevent zoom bombing, kidnapping meetings, and a practice that the US Department of Justice recently considered a crime – meeting ID numbers will no longer be displayed on the address bars.

A dedicated security tab has also been introduced to streamline the process of changing security settings for meeting hosts and attendees.

Zoom has also promised a near change to where the data is stored. From April 18, paid subscribers will be able to start or leave certain regions of the data center. China has also been geofenced to prevent information from outside the country being transferred to the area.

Here are the basics and some helpful tips for experienced guide users. Here are some tips to keep you safe for your next meeting:

1. Password protection of your meetings

The easiest way to prevent unwanted attendees and hijacking is to set a password for your meeting. Passwords can be set at the individual, user, group, or account level meetings for all sessions. To do this, sign in with your account on the Zoom Web Portal. If you want to set a password at the individual meeting level, go directly to the “Settings” tab and enable “Require Password When Scheduling New Meetings”, which will ensure a password will be generated when a meeting is scheduled. All participants require a password to join the meeting. Subscribers can also choose to enter Group Management to require everyone to follow the same password practices.

2. Authenticate users

When you create a new event, you have to choose only the startup users.

3. Join before host

Do not allow other people to join a meeting before you arrive, as a host. You can enforce these settings for a group in “Account Settings”.

4. Find the meeting

Once you are logged in, go to the “Manage Participants” tab, click “More” and choose “lock” the meeting as soon as each planned participant arrives. This will prevent others from joining you, even if meeting IDs or access details have been leaked.

5. Turn off participant screen sharing

No one wants to see pornographic material shared by a Zoom bomber, so it is worth disabling the attendees’ ability to share their screens. You can access this option from the new “Security” tab in active sessions.

6. Use a randomly generated ID

If this is not possible then you do not have to use your personal meeting identifier as this may open the way for savvy pranksters or attackers to harm your online sessions. Instead, choose a randomly generated meeting ID when you create a new event. Also, you do not have to share your personal identification publicly.

7. Use waiting rooms

The Waiting Room feature is a way to select participants before they are allowed to enter a meeting. While legitimately useful for purposes including interviews or virtual office hours, this also gives hosts more control over session security.

8. Avoid File Sharing

Take care of the file sharing feature of meetings, especially if you don’t recognize users sending content through all of them, as this can be malicious. Instead, share material through a trusted service, such as Box or Google Drive. At the time of writing, Zoom has disabled this feature anyway due to a “potential security vulnerability”.

9. Eliminate attendee discomfort

If you find someone disturbing a meeting, you can remove it from the Participants tab. Hover over the name, click “More” and delete them. You can also make sure you can’t re-join by disabling “Allow Deleted Participants to Meet” on the “Settings: Meetings – Basic” tab.

10. Check for updates

As security issues arise, patches unfold, or features are disabled, you need to make sure that you have the latest creation. To check, open the desktop application, click on your profile in the upper right and select “Check for updates”.

