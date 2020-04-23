Zoom has over 300 million users today, with just 10 million by the end of 2019

At this point, you may be sick of reading articles about the video teleconferencing service that show how it has evolved during coronavirus infection.

The latest numbers, however, make it clear today that such was the case.

Zoom announces that the platform now has more than 300 million daily active meeting participants.

At the end of last month, Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan announced that the company had hit 200 million daily active meeting participants. This means the company added more than 100 million users in nearly three weeks’ time.

Making this number even more surprising, Zoom previously reported that it had a total of 10 million users by the end of December 2019.

This incredible stat was shared in a company webinar with Zoom CEO Yuan and was later detailed on the company’s website.

At the end of last month, Zoom CEO Eric S. Yuan announced that the company had hit 200 million daily active meeting participants.

“More than 300 million people around the world are using Zoom during this challenging time,” read a Zoom blog post, thanking its users, on April 22. This number includes both free and paid users.

This approximately 300 million number was shared as a concern over updating the company’s website. The post focuses primarily on the major security upgrades that Zoom has just rolled out in response to the criticism it has received from security experts.

The slew of security issues Zoom has caused actually makes it even more surprising, as many large corporations and governments prohibit employees from using the service.

Zoombombing, hackers, stolen accounts, sharing of personal data – all of these non-platform security issues do not appear to have affected Zoom’s impact on people’s video chat service coronavirus pandemic selection.

It will be interesting to see what the next few weeks hold for the video conference company, as many in-house instructions continue for another month.

[[tagToTranslate] cybersecurity [t] zoom [t] users [t] coronavirus [t] tech [t] streaming-services [t] big-tech-companies