Zoom adds data center routing and security updates

The Zoom teleconferencing app announced Wednesday that it has implemented data center routing features for account managers, a key step in the company’s efforts to improve Zoom’s security stance.

With data center routing, administrators can choose which region of the data center uses hosted web-based meetings and seminars for real-time traffic. The feature is intended to alleviate fears that zoom chats and encryption keys were being sent to Chinese servers, where data could be hijacked by Chinese intelligence.

In addition, Zoom said it is in the process of upgrading to the 256-bit GCM AES encryption standard, a more widely tested and reliable solution compared to the ECB 256-AES encryption scheme in which it is ‘he has confided so far. Zoom has also grouped its security features into a new security icon in the meeting menu bar and added a tool for meeting hosts to report abuse.

Overall, Zoom’s 5.0 update is part of the company’s response to cybersecurity researchers ’criticisms that its platform was riddled with privacy and security issues.

The new coronavirus pandemic has significantly increased the need for collaboration and video conferencing software, with millions of employees working from home and relying on software tools to stay connected. Zoom was an early beneficiary of the video conferencing boom [the company went from 10 million users in December to more than 300 million current users], but the platform’s weaknesses were quickly exposed after experts found security flaws in the application code and privacy issues with the user. data management.

Faced with growing criticism, Zoom CEO Eric Yuan announced on April 1 plans to stop the development of all new features in the app and focus entirely on security. Zoom said today’s announcement marks a key milestone in its 90-day plan to identify, address and improve the security and privacy capabilities of its platform.

“We have a holistic view of our users’ privacy and the security of our platform, ”said Oded Gal, CPO of Zoom. “From our network to our feature set to our user experience, everything is being done with rigorous scrutiny. At the back, 256-bit GCM AC encryption will raise the bar to ensure traffic On the front, I am very excited about the security icon on the meeting menu bar, which has our security features, existing and new, and puts them front and center for our hosts With millions of new users, this will give them instant access to important security controls in their meetings. “

Zoom 5.0 is slated for release within the week, Zoom said. The adoption of the 256-bit GCM AES encryption standard is scheduled for system-wide account activation on May 30th.

