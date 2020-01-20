Zooey Deschanel celebrates his 40th birthday with Jonathan Scott at the 80s party

Zooey Deschanel kicked off their 40th birthday party.

The “New Girl” star, born in 1980, celebrated the milestone with an 80s themed party where all of her guests dressed in their best throwback attire.

Deschanel’s friend Jonathan Scott and his family, including his twin brother Drew, sister-in-law Linda Phan, and his parents, wore barbel wigs, spandex, and many neon colors.

Drew, 41, shared a slideshow on Instagram on Sunday and wrote, “Thanks to Zooey for being born in the 80s! For mom and dad because they raised the bar. To Annalee, who made our hair big and elastic, and to Jonathan and Emily, who put it all together. And to my dance partner for life. … I need a chiro session now. ‘

The family also put together a fun dance montage with their best 80s moves.

Jonathan paid tribute to Deschanel on Friday with an Instagram post and said: “Happy birthday to the beautiful person who brought me joy and laughter again.”

The couple started dating in September 2019.