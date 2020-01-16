Zombie Army 4: Dead War is on the horizon and to inspire fans even more, a brand new trailer has been released that is about killing the undead Nazis.

Check out the bloodthirsty trailer below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q5ndJOPEYYY [/ embed]

The detailed trailer gives players an overview of what to expect from the game, and if the trailer has anything else to offer, fans are expected to find a chaotic treat. New features like new enemies and weapons will be available and that just means that this game may be better than we expect.

From the developers of Sniper Elite 4 comes a new series called Zombie Army 4: Dead War. The game is a four-player co-op title that takes you to World War I, but this time it’s a little different. Nazi zombies roam the battlefield and it is up to you, the hunter, to knock these hordes down and restore humanity.

The game is packed with tons of exciting features, including Sniper Elite’s infamous X-ray can that allows players to take a cruel, detailed look at kill cams.

Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be released on February 4, 2020 on all platforms. What do you think about this game? Let us know in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx for the latest game news. You can find the trailer on Microsoft YouTube

Source: YouTube