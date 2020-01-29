Zombie Army 4: Dead War receives a trailer after launch that shows the content of Season Pass 1

Zombie Army 4: Dead War has not yet started and the developers of Rebellion Developments have already planned new content for the game and described it in detail.

Check out the trailer below after launch:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=afNvJI3UzyU [/ embed]

The new trailer gives fans an overview of what to expect after the launch of Zombie Army 4: Dead War. The content is all bundled into Season Pass 1 and definitely have players who are busy after the launch.

The post-launch plans for Zombie Army 4: Dead War have been detailed and offer extensive content sharing for the game. The content after launch consists of a new three-part campaign called Hell Cult, which offers players three new missions. Hell Cult will be included as part of Season Pass 1 content, which also includes:

3 new campaign missions

4 character packs with playable characters that can be used in any mode

9 weapon packs, including new weapons, spells, skins, and more

5 weapon skin packs to customize your arsenal

4 character outfit bundles with new outfits and hats!

Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be released on February 4, 2020 on all platforms. What do you think of this trailer and the new content? Let us know in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx for the latest game news.

Source: PlayStation Youtube