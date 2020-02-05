Zombie Army 4: Dead War Launch Trailer shows epic zombie killing action

Rebellion Developments’ latest title, Zombie Army 4: Dead War, is now available on all platforms and they have released a brand new trailer for the game!

The game looks pretty epic and as you can see the game will offer a lot of fantastic zombie killing actions. In the co-op based game, you and your friends will kill tons of zombies. If you are a fan of the developer or the zombie franchise, this game is for you!

Check out the epic new trailer for the latest title from Rebellion Developments, Zombie Arm 4: Dead War below:

In similar news, here at Gameranx we’ve given an overview of the highly anticipated game Zombie Army 4: Dead War.

After the first reviews the game seems to be a success! This is pretty good news as the game was very much anticipated. The game is known for its co-op based gameplay, and Zombie Army 4 seems to hit that head on the head. However, it seems to get a little boring as the game progresses. Check out the full review of Zombie Army 4: Dead War reviews here!

Zombie Army 4: Dead War will be released on February 4, 2020 on all platforms. What do you think about this game? Let us know in the comments below!

