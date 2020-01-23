The story of a man (Mackenson Bijou) who was brought back from the dead casts a long shadow over the presence of Zombi Child.

Before the zombie, there was the zombie: the original undead corpse, a creature of Haitian folklore that was typically brought to life by Vodou or other means. Often these shuffling souls were brought back to our world to do handicrafts in the fields without complaining and to stretch the tendrils of capitalism and colonialism into the realm of the spirit.

Cerebral and slippery, the new film Zombi Child by French writer and director Bertrand Bonello is not a real horror film. Bonello wants his undead to cause (mild) discomfort and (strong) self-reflection, rather than shock or terror. So he uses pop culture’s favorite punching bags as an excuse to spice up our own noggins, in a way that makes some viewers seem too subtle and others too obvious. Given that vodou (voodoo) and zombies are the only things most whites already know about Haitian culture, a director from the country that once colonized Haiti must do a lot of legwork to put these elements into an anti-colonial fable to use.

Our story begins in Haiti in 1962. A young man (Mackenson Bijou) is buried in a cemetery, but later resurrected and sent to the sugar cane fields in a long line of shuffling, empty men without remembering the family that once wept over his grave , In the script, the character is called “Clarvius Narcisse”, a real-life Haitian who is said to have been “zombified” for years. The opening scene shows a poison made from a fish’s oils, a possible explanation that scholars have offered for Narcisse’s condition.

Bonello cuts between Clarvius and his imaginary granddaughter Mélissa (KO discovery Wislanda Louimat). Today she visits a boarding school for girls in France, where bored students stroll through splendid corridors between lectures in the humanities and present choreographed greetings in immaculate red sashes. Mélissa is an anomaly at school, both in terms of race and behavior. It is silent, and so is the film; It’s slow, often sluggish, and it doesn’t matter to build up some kind of tension or fear. The longest dialogue takes place when one of her teachers gives a thorough lecture on France’s tainted legacy of expansionism.

This lecture scene is a clear sign of where Bonello wants to contribute his ideas. Zombi Child opens a path between the Caribbean nation and the colonialist it overthrown, a path driven by a mixture of guilt and fear, while the magical elements of history open a borderline between the living and the dead. Mélissa has a big trauma on her shoulders: Her grandfather was not only a slave, she also lost both parents to the 2010 Haiti earthquake. All of this makes her even more fascinating for white classmate Fanny (Louise Labeque), who develops a strange obsession with her. Fanny is rooted in protected teen concerns that the internet likes to refer to as “first world problems”: exams, a close connection, a friend who is somewhere far away and may be imaginary or not. When she hears about the incredible power of Vodou, her thoughts turn: How could that help me?

It is true that the film needs Fanny to be bored, unlike Mélissa, to finish his issues when the white girl’s selfishness and cultural ignorance cause her to grapple with powers she doesn’t understand , But even with that awareness, it feels a bit tedious to see how a wooden board idealizes her exotic best friend for an entire movie. We have seen this film before.

But Bonello, who set the festival scene on fire with the radical student thriller Nocturama in 2016, is more about mood than history anyway. The Haiti segments are put together in a gentle rhythm in long, quiet sections that allow us to find a sense of place and feeling: the gentle moon above us, the lush fields that hide the terrible exploitation. A poem that Mélissa brings to her enthusiastic friends (with the refrain “Listen, white world”) carries an undercurrent of anger. And then the style quickly changes in the film’s Vodou high point, as the tectonic plates of the dead shift and the legendary underworld trickster Baron Samedi (Néhémy Pierre-Dahomey) raises his mischievous head. The baron with the top hat and white complexion dances with a devilish grin and is here to punish someone. But who?

All of this resuscitation, zombies and others, puts a heavy strain on the soul, and the film is likely to bite off more heads than it can chew. However, by following Narcisse’s story and making the legacy of his “zombie years” a multigenerative legacy, Bonello has found a deeper cultural meaning in something that until now has mostly been portrayed as strange curiosity against a dark web. Haiti’s rich history of revolution and rebirth is still a shortage of filmmakers willing to take it seriously. But at least this brings the undead back to their roots before they were colonized themselves.