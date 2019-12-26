Zion Williamson's rehab involves learning to run and walk differently

Loading...

One of the NBA's biggest disappointments this season was the absence of Zion Williamson. The great man of the pelicans had a lot of excitement when he joined the NBA after one of the greatest individual seasons in college basketball history at Duke. This season has led him to be largely seen as one of the best prospects the NBA has ever seen. Unfortunately, a meniscus tear that occurred before the start of the regular season kept him on the sidelines until Christmas because there was no set schedule for his return.

The pelicans sensed his absence, go from 9 to 23 to start the year, and have fans begging for an update everywhere when he returns. While they had to wait, New Orleans is slowly beginning to provide new information about Williamson's status. Williamson himself spoke to ESPN about his injury and rehab and gave an interesting glimpse of why he hasn't been around for as long as he did.

Williamson told Sedano that he "trusted" the organization in making the decision, and said that his rehab process was more than just recovery from surgery to repair the meniscal tear in his right knee.

Williamson, 19, said the pelicans were also trying to teach him to walk and walk differently – working on his body's kinetic chain.

For an average player, rehab is about keeping his body strong and performing a recovery that does no further damage. However, the pelicans and Williamson go one step further by doing extra work to avoid further injuries in the future. Given what Williamson can do, this could be extremely important in the long run. It's also possible why he's not playing when Williamson told ESPN that he would be on the floor if it were up to him.

It makes sense that the pelicans want to be careful with a potential future star like Williamson. Players like him don't come around in every design class and have to be careful not to waste it. It would be a disappointment not only for them, but for the basketball fans as a whole if their careers were brought to a standstill by injuries. We all want him to be successful on the floor and we all hope that he will play on the floor sooner rather than later.