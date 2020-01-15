Zion Williamson van Pelikanen expected to make his NBA debut on January 22. Spurs

Zion Williamson of New Orleans Pelicans is expected to make his NBA debut on January 22 against the San Antonio Spurs, General Manager David Griffin announced Wednesday.

– New Orleans Pelicans (@PelicansNBA) January 15, 2020

Williamson – the number 1 overall choice in the 2019 NBA design – has missed the entire season after an arthroscopic knee operation.

A six-foot-six ahead, Williamson was first generally taken by the Pelicans after averaging 22.6 points and 8.9 rebounds in 33 games with Duke last season. He also averaged 23.3 points and 6.5 rebounds in four pre-season games with the Pelicans for his injury.

Williamson returned to training on January 2, but the team still had to set a date for his return before Wednesday.

“It will probably be one of those times when I woke up, just like my college decision, and I just know that,” said Williamson after the first training.