Zion Williamson stunned at NBA record debut

Expectations are higher for the No. 1 overall selection in the 2019 NBA Draft, Zion Williamson, than for any rookie since LeBron James – perhaps never. The hype surrounding Williamson was built and built during his single year at Duke University as a music video after music video of him soaking on unhappy opponents went viral. When the New Orleans Pelicans sealed the # 1 pick for the 2019 NBA Draft, it was acquired Williamson unfortunately injured himself during the preseason and surgery prevented him At the start of the season, when he was recovering from an arthroscopic knee operation , all he could do was look aside while the No. 2 overall selection, Ja Morant, was at the top of the rookie standings. The hype continued to escalate as it neared its official NBA debut – and that happened on Wednesday evening. While his Pelicans lost 121-117 to the San Antonio Spurs, Williamson did enough to justify the hype around him by breaking the Pelicans record for most points by an early recruit.The record was previously held by Anthony Davis, who left the Pelicans last summer in a successful exchange with the Los Angeles Lakers. William’s 22 points made him the Pelicans top scorer with Brandon Ingram. The 19-year-old also recorded seven rebounds and three assists, shooting eight of 11 on the field. He only played 18 minutes in total, which makes his tally even more astounding and outclasses his teammates who have played twice as long. The Spurs had a clear game plan for Williamson. After seeing his quenching exploits in college, they chose to defend deeply and cut his way to the basket. During three-quarters, Williamson struggled for rhythm and could not create momentum, scoring only five In the fourth quarter, Williamson touched the Switch, scoring 17 consecutive points in just under three and a half minutes, making his four three-point attempts. Frustrated by the lack of scoring chances in the basket, Williamson came back repeatedly behind the arch and shot back and forth. With each basket, the crowd grew larger and larger. His successful attempts behind the three-point line may have shocked Spurs players; Williamson only shot 24 three-point shots in his 33 games at Duke. The Pelicans trailed for much of the game, but his streak put them 107-106 at one point, Pelicans coach Alvin Gentry took Williamson out of the game shortly afterward, who left the field for a standing ovation from the loyal pelicans. The beginnings did not last long. Pelicans want to protect their young hope from further injury. But Williamson’s first release delivered the hype. After the game, Williamson said, “It was everything I dreamed of except the losing side.” The energy that the crowd brought was electric. It was a dream come true to finally go out, but at the end of the day, I wanted to win, so I will turn to the next game. “Gentry doubled the hype by saying,” I knew there would be mistakes but what you saw was that once it’s installed there is a lot of potential. “I think there is a really very high ceiling he can reach, and he can reach it soon.” Williamson was disappointed to be caught “It was very difficult,” he told reporters. “I’m 19 years old. Honestly, at that time, I don’t think about longevity, I think about winning this game. So, it was very difficult.” The Pelicans are currently 12th in the Western Conference – four places out of the playoff berth – with a record of 17 wins and 28 losses. If Williamson continues playing as he did at the start, make the playoffs may not be out of reach.

