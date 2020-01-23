Zion Williamson shines on debut, but pelicans fail

Brandon Ingram scored Williamson’s 22 points in New Orleans. Lonzo Ball had 14 points and 12 assists, Jrue Holiday scored 12, Derrick Favors had 11 points and 10 rebounds and JJ Redick and Josh Hart scored 10 each.

Williamson collected seven rebounds, three assists and five turnovers while playing 18 minutes and 18 seconds.

Williamson scored three points, but turned the ball over twice when the Spurs increased their lead by nine points to 14 points at the start of the third round.

With Williamson on the bench, Holiday and Ingram each scored four points when New Orleans came within 79-71.

San Antonio extended the lead to 14 before Jaxson Hayes’ Dunk narrowed the gap to 94-82 by 1.4 seconds by the end of the third quarter.

Ball’s three-pointer started the fourth quarter. Minutes later, Williamson seized a defensive rebound, dribbled onto the forecourt, and handed it over to E’Twaun Moore for a serve that pulled New Orleans within 97/91.

This infuriated Williamson, who made a three-pointer, a lay-up, another three-pointer, a short jumper, two more three-pointers, and a free throw.

New Orleans briefly took the lead at 107-106 before Marco Bellinelli scored a three point and Murray hit a short jumper to give the Spurs 111-108 lead.

Williamson went on the bench and DeRozan made consecutive baskets to give San Antonio 115-108 lead with 4 minutes 33 left.

New Orleans scored just three points in almost four minutes before Ball and Josh Hart made three points to cut the Spurs’ lead on 119-117 with a minute to the left.

Aldridge made two free throws within 45.6 seconds and the pelicans stopped hitting.

Reuters

