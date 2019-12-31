Zion Williamson is said to be making his NBA debut in January

Loading...

It was a tough transition for the New Orleans Pelicans in their first season without Anthony Davis. Although they bring in a bunch of young talent in this deal, the different pieces haven't summed up too much yet, as in their 11-23 record they are just a little above the Warriors for the last one in the west.

Aside from Brandon Ingram, many of the former Lakers have not lived up to expectations and given little reason to be optimistic about their long-term effectiveness with the franchise. Nevertheless, the team showed some signs of life and won four games in a row when they started the new year.

The team and their fans got more good news on Tuesday. According to The Athletic's Shams Charania, Zion Williamson is expected to make his NBA debut in January.

Williamson has not appeared in a regular season game for the first time after tearing his meniscus in October. Previously, there had been concerns that Williamson could skip his entire rookie year as there was no clear schedule for his return as losses continued to accumulate for New Orleans. Williamson struggles with his fitness and stamina throughout this process, but he will have a chance to calm it all down when he's finally on trial next month.