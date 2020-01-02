Zion Williamson is approaching a return after going through a full practice

Loading...

Zion Williamson's pre-season performance, despite all of his reservations about pre-season basketball, lived up to the hype that he set out to be number 1 overall in the NBA last summer. The excitement for his real NBA debut was huge, but late in the preseason it was announced that he would be missing the time due to a meniscal injury.

The original schedule was for a possible return in December, but unsurprisingly the pelicans were cautious with him – and not only spent his rehab healing his knee, but also worked on the mechanics of his walking and running to prevent future injury problems , The good news is that he is about to return to the court. This shows that he took part in a full pelican training for the first time on Thursday, as coach Alvin Gentry announced.

Williamson will not be on the pelicans' upcoming road trip to California, where there will be games against the Lakers and Kings, but the home run against Jazz and Bulls, which starts next week, could be a good opportunity. After that, the pelicans go to New York to play the Knicks – that was the pre-season game Williamson missed when the injury first appeared – and if he gets back on the ground for it, it'll be quite a spectacle.

Anyway, basketball fans will be thrilled to have Williamson back in our lives soon. He is as unique a player as he is in the league and although there is undoubtedly some rust, he will surely play a few games that will inspire awe.

