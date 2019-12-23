Zion institutes a mandatory transportation service until the end of the year

Loading...

ZION NATIONAL PARK: The park will institute a mandatory transportation service until December 31 to help ease parking and traffic congestion.

The shuttle service will also be provided in Springdale to help visitors make connections within the park and the city. The Zion Canyon Scenic Drive inside the park will be closed to private vehicles and will be accessible through the transportation system. This is the second year that the park institutes the mandatory transportation service.

The ferries will depart from the visitor center from 8 a.m. and they will head towards the canyon to the designated stops on the trail, with the last bus returning from the Sinawava Temple at 5:44 p.m. Transfers will be made every 10 minutes during peak hours. Springdale transportation services will run every 15 minutes from 8:10 a.m. at 6:30 p.m.

Visitors are also urged to prepare for winter conditions during recreational activities in and around the park. Stormy winter weather or ice conditions may delay or cancel transport operations at any time.