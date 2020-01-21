HARARE, Zimbabwe – The main opposition leader from Zimbabwe said Tuesday that he will roll out anti-governmental street protests this year and declare that the collapsing economy will only improve if political issues, including a long-controversial election, are resolved.

Nelson Chamisa told hundreds of supporters of the Movement for Democratic Change party in the capital, Harare, that he will use the protests to force a “transitional authority” to lead the South African nation until credible elections are held.

“This year will be a year of demonstrations and action,” he said to cheers. “It’s time to fight for a Zimbabwe that we all want and that we have dreamed of. No matter what happens, we will not be intimidated. “

Zimbabwe held largely peaceful elections in 2018 in a transition from the nearly four decades rule of former leader Robert Mugabe. But days later the army shot several people in Harare, while opposition members protested against a delay in releasing results.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa, a former Mugabe protege, said that Chamisa should accept the election results, but the opposition leader still claims that the vote has been rigged, although the constitutional court has rejected its legal challenge.

The Zimbabwean army and police have crushed subsequent anti-government protests, while opposition events are routinely banned.

The police were unusually absent from Tuesday’s rally, although officers placed roadblocks on roads to the center and circulated with loudspeakers shouting: “Not being used, please go to work.”

Local churches have failed to bring Mnangagwa and Chamisa to the negotiating table, while the former South African President Thabo visited Mbeki at the end of last year with support from the South African regional development community to insist on dialogue.

The economy continued to deteriorate, erasing the hope for improved fortunes that greeted the fall of Mugabe in 2017.

At the meeting on Tuesday, his first this year, Chamisa said that the army, which led the coup against Mugabe and continues to hold significant influence in political matters, should participate in a future dialogue.

Farai Mutsaka, The Associated Press