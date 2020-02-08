Ziaire Williams says that he is still thinking about Tar Heels

Despite the widespread belief that Ziaire Williams does not choose the UNC basketball program, the little 5-star striker is still considering the Tar Heels.

Although almost everyone seems to have excluded North Carolina from the ongoing Ziaire Williams sweepstakes, the much-noticed prospect of 2020 indicates that he is still considering the Tar Heels among a list of six teams. The Duke Blue Devils, on the other hand, were deleted, according to an interview with Adam Zagoria of Zagsblog from Williams’ previous list of seven.

There was a lot of confusion about recruiting Williams at Hoophall Classic last month when it was believed that little 5-star striker Duke and Stanford had been removed from his list. He says that this was not the case, although Duke has now been eliminated. He takes a long look at Arizona, North Carolina, Oregon, Stanford, UCLA and USC and says he is in no hurry to make a decision.

Williams claims that besides wild cats, ducks, cardinals and Trojans, he hears a lot about the Tar Heels. Many believe that it is Arizona and USC that stand out from the competition, but Williams has not made such a claim. He also said that he was recruited by several members of the Tar Heels 2020 class, as well as by USC, who sign Evan Mobley and others traveling to Arizona.

He will take part in the McDonald’s all-American game, which includes UNC Day’Ron Sharpe, Walker Kessler, Caleb Love and R.J. Davis. He will also be at Team Nike at the Nike Hoop Summit with three of the future tar heels mentioned above.

The 6-foot-7, 175-pound senior from Sierra Canyon High School, is number 5 in the 2020 class. He is the first player in his position and the third in the state of California. The longer it takes Williams to recruit, the better it is for the Tar Heels. They are currently out of grants, but could potentially free up space on their roster by the end of the season.

