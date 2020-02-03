ZeroHedge banned from Twitter because of coronavirus bioweapon claims

While the coronavirus is spreading, an online dashboard provides live data about the epidemic

The live dashboard retrieves data from sources such as the World Health Organization to show all confirmed and suspected cases of coronavirus, along with recoveries and deaths.

ZeroHedge has been permanently suspended from Twitter following a complaint from an article suggesting that a Chinese scientist was linked to the creation of the new coronavirus strain as a bioweapon.

The news website on the financial markets was the subject of a recent Buzzfeed report in which the article – still online at the time of writing – was investigated that linked a Wuhan-based scientist to the virus.

ZeroHedge claimed, without evidence, that the scientist was involved in the development of the “armed” corona virus strain.

In addition, the publication helped the scientist by publishing his name, photo, contact information and the added comment: “Something tells us if anyone wants to know the cause of the coronavirus pandemic that has infected thousands of people in China and the world. , they (the scientist) should probably visit. ”

Also see: FBI starts investigation into Pegasus spyware vendor for hackers of American citizens

ZeroHedge received a notification on Friday that the point of sale account would be suspended due to claims of violating Twitter’s “anti-abuse and harassment rules.”

The microblog platform confirmed the suspension and told Reuters that ZeroHedge was in violation of the “platform manipulation policy”.

The suspension was originally thought to be due to a separate ZeroHedge article about the composition of the virus; however, the prohibition was due to the doxxing article. Before the suspension, the account had more than 670,000 followers.

Last week, Twitter said that there are more than 15 million tweets related to the corona virus and although no “significant coordinated attempts to widely disseminate disinformation about this problem” have been detected, the company warned publishers that “those who engage engaged practices are removed from our service. ”

CNET: Huawei ban: full timeline as Britain approves Huawei to build its non-core 5G network

The rise of the coronavirus outbreak has led to a burst of conspiracy theories, including the apparent source of the Chinese laboratories or meat soup outbreak; fake cures including bleach and the virus itself apparently a creation to which a patent applies.

Facebook is also trying to tackle the spread of disinformation with a team of fact checkers. Notifications are sent to users who have shared fake coronavirus content and some organizations have the opportunity to run free coronavirus educational advertising campaigns.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the spread of the new corona virus as a global health emergency. Hundreds of people have died in China, the US has warned travelers not to go to the country, and other countries, including the UK, are trying to repatriate civilians and fly them out of Wuhan. According to Worldometer, more than 17,000 cases have been reported.

TechRepublic: Hackers using coronavirus scare to spread Emotet malware in Japan

Disease experts are increasingly worried that the virus can become a global pandemic, with countries less equipped to deal with the emerging disease and more fragile health care systems are potential hotspots for infection.

IBM researchers have recently discovered cyber criminals targeting Japanese citizens by posing as a provider of welfare services for the disabled, taking advantage of panic to spread malware. Phishing emails claim that coronavirus cases have been reported in the Gifu, Tottori and Osaka prefectures in Japan and urge recipients to read an attached folder containing the Emotet Trojan.

Previous and related coverage

Do you have a tip? Contact us securely via WhatsApp | Signal on +447713 025 499 or higher on Keybase: charlie0