Zero Waste founder wants to help consumers and brands become more sustainable – Adweek

At the beginning of the millennium, Bea Johnson’s family reflected the typical American household that lived in a large suburban home on the outskirts of San Francisco. A decision to move to the city in 2006 would change the life of the founder of the Zero Waste movement.

During the transition, her family of four temporarily moved to a two-bedroom apartment. They brought only the bare essentials. When it was time to move, Johnson found that about 80% of her family’s supplies were unnecessary. This inspired her to a completely new way of life. Johnson and her husband sold or donated much of their belongings as a first step towards a waste-free life. Johnson’s family now produces between a glass and a liter of garbage a year, compared to more than a ton for the average American family.

The term “zero waste” refers to waste management practices in manufacturing. Reinterpreted by Johnson in 2009, it didn’t take long for the wording to describe a lifestyle. In 2010 she became known for her blog Zero Waste Home. A bestselling book of the same name followed in 2013 and at one point became the No. 1 in waste management at Amazon.

Ikea was one of the first companies to contact Johnson. In 2014, a member of the retailer’s sustainability team came across her book.

“They wanted to know what a sustainable home looks like,” said Johnson. She gave a lecture on her lifestyle, the resulting movement and the impact on buying decisions, including the materials used. She then shared the types of products and home systems that Ikea could offer to support a garbage-free home. She not only suggested products on the market at that time, but also ideas for products that did not yet exist.

Nowadays Ikea offers a range of items that are tied to a waste-free lifestyle, from reusable glass containers to fabric bags to wooden toothbrushes. The retailer’s future concept kitchen even includes a composting system and shelves filled with bulk goods stored in glasses. Johnson has also partnered with Le Parfait to design non-plastic packaging. She has given presentations and tutorials to companies like Amazon, L’Oréal and Starbucks to help them understand the lifestyle and decision making process so they can customize their businesses.

Johnson has no intention of slowing down. She recently had lunch with the First Lady of Iceland and then ended a 7-city tour of Mexico with visits to package-free shops and recycling facilities, as well as presentations for schools and businesses. Johnson shares as much as possible about Instagram stories.

“Every week is different. That’s what I love about my job, ”she said.

Big mistake

“Our biggest challenge was finding a balance and finding out what worked for us and what didn’t. There were no books or blogs about how to do zero waste when we started over a decade ago, ”said Johnson. Some of the ideas she tried were too time-consuming, so she dropped them for simplicity.

lesson learned

“We found that zero waste in a household is only sustainable if there are alternatives that fit its schedule and are feasible in the long term,” said Johnson. “To make zero waste a lifestyle, you have to simplify your life, not complicate it,” she added.

How she got the gig

Companies often discover them either through articles, social media or through word of mouth.

Professional tip

“Let your voice be heard. Propose alternatives. You could actually have the chance to be implemented,” advised Johnson. “An effective presentation comes from the heart, from experience.”