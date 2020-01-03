Zens Liberty is not an AirPower, but it is the closest we have so far

Loading...

More than nine months after Apple finally gave up its AirPower loading mat, some people are not over their disappointment. The Zens Liberty does not act as a complete replacement, but it is the closest we've seen so far.

The Qi-compatible charging mat has a total of 16 overlapping coils for the accidental placement of devices …

NordVPN

Zens says that this corresponds to what AirPower's most important sales argument would have been.

The ZENS Liberty is where ultimate freedom and wireless charging come together. The 16 overlapping loading spools of the Liberty offer freedom of placement.

Most wireless chargers only have one coil in the middle of each charging area. This little & # 39; sweet spot & # 39; requires accurate positioning with the risk of waking up with a phone with a low battery. The Liberty solves this problem with its maximum active charging area, making wireless charging even easier and really effortless.

However, as The Verge points out, it falls down in two important areas.

First, you can only charge two devices at the same time instead of three on the pad simultaneously. It also cannot charge Apple Watch natively – you need to connect a $ 39.99 accessory to the USB-A port.

The accessory is an Apple Watch charging holder that is connected directly to a USB-A plus, so that it can be connected to the side of the mat. Satechi recently introduced a USB-C version of the same, designed for direct connection to a MacBook.

Yet it is a fairly handy package.

Zens says that his charging mat has a total wireless output power of 30 W (which means that he can charge two devices with 15 W) and supports Apple and Samsung Fast Charge. It also contains a 2.4A USB-A port that you can use to charge a third device. The entire pad is powered via USB-C and comes with a 60 W USB power adapter.

You can choose between a fabric finish for $ 139.99 and a glass finish, so you can see the loading spools, for $ 179.99. The Apple Watch puck adds $ 39.99 to each unit.

Ever wondered what is under the hood? This limited edition has a transparent tempered glass surface to reveal the inside of the wireless charger. You will see that the 16 charging coils work together seamlessly to ensure that your devices get power again quickly.

Both Zens Liberty models are now available for pre-order and promise delivery later this month.

If you don't bother to place your devices carefully and just want to be able to charge iPhone, AirPods and Apple Watch on one mat, check out our Unleashed review for $ 99.

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l6DZrObjXHE (/ embed)

FTC: we use revenue-earning auto affiliate links. More.

View 9to5Mac on YouTube for more Apple news:

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DAtOjZIbA0I (/ embed)