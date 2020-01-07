Loading...

Strangely enough, Switzerland still gets a bad reputation because of its position during the Second World War. But it is still one of the most beautiful places on earth. The country is the home of fantastic skiing, a banking and financial center and makes world-famous chocolate.

It is also filled with picturesque villages, incredible cities and is one of the epicentres of the UN. In short, there are endless reasons to visit. Certain A-listers certainly agree with this because they were seen there on vacation.

Well-known talents such as Joe Jonas, Vanessa Hudgens and Euphoria’s Zendaya have all seen the fantastic scenery. Frankly, you might want to take a few lessons from them. Switzerland is definitely worth a visit.

Without further ado, here are Zendaya, Joe Jonas and 18 other celebrities who traveled to Switzerland.

20 Okay, Zendaya … We know … You looked great at the Zurich International Film Festival

Simply shocked

The beautiful Zendaya had a great year in 2019 with the release of Spider-Man: Far From Home and HBO’s Euphoria. She has also traveled extensively, including a trip to Switzerland. Zendaya was there in October to attend the Zurich Film Festival in 2019. While there, she hit the red carpet and attended a Tommy Hilfiger VIP dinner alongside Lewis Hamilton.

19 Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner couldn’t keep their hands off each other during their ski trip and we like that pretty much

Daily mail

Joe Jonas has been to Switzerland at least twice. According to the Daily Mail, he was there with his DNCE bandmates in 2016 and with his brother and Sophie Turner in 2018. Of course we are much more interested in his time there with his beautiful Game of Thrones wife. They seemed to have a ball while hammering it in front of the camera.

18 Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra went all over the incredible view … and looked good

Daily mail

In December 2018, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their new marriage with a ski trip to Switzerland with brother Joe and Sophie Turner. While skiing was the focus of the vacation, according to The Daily Mail, the couple managed to find a few lookout points that were worthy of their immense beauty.

17 George Clooney rode around in Lugano as only he can

Simply shocked

George Clooney spent some time in Switzerland with his wife of the human rights lawyer, but also spent a lot of time there in early 2010. Here he is in 2012, driving around Lugano, Switzerland, on a jet-black helicopter. According to Just Jared, he was accompanied by his Argo-producing buddy Grant Heslov.

16 Vanessa Hudgens earns princess status in cheating and makes every thirsty fan sweat

Daily mail

Vanessa Hudgens looked like a total snack during a holiday in Vals, Switzerland in December 2019 until early 2020. There is no doubt that the Spring Breakers and the High School Musical star were alive. While she was there, she saw posing in front of a breathtaking Swiss landscape.

15 Anne Hathaway bundles for an ideal Christmas in Switzerland

Simply shocked

In 2013, Anne Hathaway and her husband Adam Shulman roamed in Gstaad, Switzerland, during the holidays, which is spectacular to say the least. According to Just Jared, they also shared a few sweet hugs while admiring the sights. They were also seen hanging around with designer Valentino and reaching the slopes.

14 Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel almost ski under the radar, but they are huge stars so of course they were seen

Simply shocked

According to Just Jared, Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel tried to fly under the radar during a skiing holiday in Verbier. However, they were quickly noticed by paparazzi despite their heavy snow suits. They visited the Geneva International Motor Show in advance, which is just a short distance from the ski destination.

13 Amanda Seyfried makes us drool during an event in Geneva

Simply shocked

It is almost impossible for Amanda Seyfried to escape and look too good for our eyes. And here she looks beautiful again while in Switzerland. According to Just Jared, she was there in early January to attend the SIHH event in Geneva.

12 John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Find the best view and still manage to steal the show

Daily mail

After a little adventure in Italy, John Legend and Chrissy Teigen traveled to Lugano, Switzerland in July 2016. As you can see, this viewpoint in Lugano boasts a number of colorful plants, the body of water and the breathtaking mountain scenery.

11 Madonna raised the population of Switzerland when she brought her family

Simply shocked

When Madonna and her entire family travel somewhere, it’s a handful. After all, it’s a big family. But Switzerland is used to their presence. According to Just Jared, they are there almost every year during the winter season. This is because Madonna loves taking her children on ski trips in Gstaad. She even learned to ski in the picturesque seaside town.

10 Heidi Klum gets a hurry in St. Mortiz

Simply shocked

It seems that Heidi Klum was in a bit of a hurry after she slung her head back on this ski lift. According to Just Jared, the famous model and former AGT judge were in St. Moritz, Switzerland, a few years ago. She was accompanied by a few friends and her boyfriend at the time, the much younger Vito Schnabel.

9 Eva Longoria enjoyed a complete winter experience

Daily mail

While Switzerland has some fantastic offers in the summer, most know best for all the cool winter experiences it has to offer. According to The Daily Mail, Eva Longoria chose the latter. She was there in January 2017 for some ice skating, hot chocolate and a trip to the luxurious Termalbad & Spa Zürich.

8 Ellie Goulding tries to make a difference while traveling in Switzerland

Simply shocked

Singer Ellie Goulding tries to make life better for others, wherever she goes. According to Just Jared, she did some work in January 2019 with the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland. As a UN Environment Global Goodwill Ambassador and WWF Ambassador, Ellie Goulding traveled to the Arctic Basecamp in Davos to collaborate with climate scientists.

7 Bella Hadid skis with her bodyguard and get a lot of attention

Simply shocked

Bella Hadid likes attention. But we doubt that she was happy that the paparazzi did not see her skiing at all in St. Mortiz, Switzerland. According to Just Jared, the beautiful model was skied there in January 2018. She was accompanied by her bodyguard, Trento Andalo, who managed to keep the paparazzi at bay.

6 Freida Pinto is overwhelming at a winter gala

Daily mail

Slumdog Millionaire and Rise of the Planet of the Apes star Freida Pinto definitely glowed while attending the ASMALLWORLD Winter Gala in Switzerland in 2013. According to The Daily Mail, the actor had a great time rocking a golden and black outfit.

5 Paris Hilton finds ridiculously expensive shopping options wherever it goes

Simply shocked

Paris Hilton always remains true to its brand. In other words, she never fails to be a primadonna, materialistic, fashionista. Here she is in Zurich for luxury shopping. According to Just Jared, Paris often flies by to find items that she cannot get in the US. She also visited her former Swiss multi-millionaire boyfriend for a while.

4 Shania Twain loved Switzerland so much that she even bought property there

Galuxsee

Landster Shania Twain loved visiting Switzerland, she bought a 19-century castle with 46 rooms near the city of Corseaux, overlooking Lake Geneva. However, she sold it in 2006, according to The Local. However, she and her husband, Frédéric Thiébaud, can often be seen in the country.

3 Former Miss Universe Amy Willerton was introduced in the Swiss Alps

Celeb Mafia

There is nothing like being presented while on vacation. According to The Star, former Miss Universe Amy Willerton had exactly that. While skiing in the Swiss Alps, the absurdly beautiful blonde said “yes” to Daniel Day in April 2016. According to her, the proposal was as romantic as it gets.

2 Kate Walsh Paraglides in Gstaad and makes us all freak

Only Jared and Galuxsee

You need real faith to paraglide wherever you are. But to do it abroad, you really have to think … Or a total lack of it. According to Galuxsee, 13 reasons why star Kate Walsh flew over Gstaad, Switzerland, with little to sustain her. But the epic bird’s eye view was undeniably beautiful. So we kind of understand why she would do it.

1 Sharon Stone goes for that glam Swiss experience

Simply shocked

According to The Sun, legendary actor Sharon Stone had a glamorous experience in St. Mortiz, Switzerland in 2017. She radiated old-fashioned Hollywood glamor when she participated in a Soul Award Gala at the Kempinski Grand Hotel Des Bains. The event benefits the Planet Hope Foundation. Sharon was with her date, Tikka Shatrujit Singh, and seemed to have the best time.