Zellweger ends his comeback with the best actress’ Oscar win

LOS ANGELES, CA. – Renee Zellweger made a Hollywood comeback for eternity on Sunday evening at the Oscars and won as the best actress for her role as Judy Garland in “Judy”.

Depreciated during a six-year hiatus from acting, which ended in 2016, Zellweger returned after 16 years to claim her second Oscar.

“If I could only stand upright, I would have trembled so much,” said Zellweger when she left the stage. “Oh my word.”

In the biography that recorded Garland’s last years of life shortly before her death in 1969 at the age of 47, she sang in front of a live audience.

“Miss Garland, you are definitely one of the heroes who unite and define us, and it is certainly for you,” said Zellweger on stage.

In 2004, Zellweger was recognized as a supporting actress for “Cold Mountain”.

In 2010, after a depression, Zellweger took a break to take care of himself. She had worked almost continuously for years, working on hits like “Bridget Jones’s Diary” and “Chicago”.

Zellweger reached for her trophy and greeted her Swiss father and Norwegian mother.

“My immigrants, who came here with nothing but each other and belief in the American dream, how about that?” Asked Zellweger, who comes from Texas.

The 50-year-old actress ended the awards season with a wave of impetus, including victories at the Golden Globes, the SAG Awards, the BAFTAs and the Independent Spirit Awards.

The other nominees for best actress were Cynthia Erivo for “Harriet”, Scarlett Johansson for “Marriage Story”, Saoirse Ronan for “Little Women” and Charlize Theron for “Bombshell”.

