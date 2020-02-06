Zelensky adviser Igor Novikov says Trump Impeachment “Absolutely was stressful”

The final of President Donald Trump’s accusation process brought the Republicans joy and frustration to the Democrats. In Kiev there was another feeling: relief.

“We are happy that it is ready,” said Igor Novikov, an adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. “If we could choose, this would not have happened. It would have built the relationship instead of trying to save it from something very political, very diaper.”

“It is really something strange,” he added. “It all happened so quickly.”

Novikov spoke by telephone shortly after the senate had voted along party lines (minus Senator Mitt Romney) to acquit the president. In a broad conversation he discussed the head-spinning experience of a young government at the center of the world’s greatest story. And he did not rule out the possibility that Kyiv could one day still cooperate in an official American request to investigate a company associated with the Biden family.

“It was absolutely stressful,” Novikov said. “It was literally 24/7 to read the news, analyze the news, talk to people, and strategic sessions in the middle of the night. The key to this – and I think we succeeded – was to be on top of the situation. “

The process brought near-disasters and surreal moments. Before the now infamous July 25 phone call with Zelensky by Trump, Novikov said that a member of the Zelensky team urged him to give Trump the opportunity to build a Trump tower in Kiev. A similar effort by Russian citizens during the 2016 campaign became a major focus of counsel for Special Counsel Robert Mueller on Russian influence on that race.

“Imagine that was also part of that call,” Novikov said of a pitch in Trump Tower Kiev. “Can you just imagine how that would have turned out?”

“We had a lot of stupid, hilarious, scary and stressful situations that we faced.”

“We had a lot of stupid, hilarious, scary and stressful situations that we faced,” he added. A particularly shocking moment came when Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani tweeted a screenshot with the mobile phone number of Andriy Yermak, a Zelensky adviser.

“I saw that tweet, I wrote to Yermak and told him to change his number,” Novikov said. “Then I stayed on Twitter for about 30 minutes watching people exchanging messages and saying,” Ooh I just sent him a message, ooh I tried to call him, ooh he picked up. “

On July 25, Trump asked Zelensky to talk to Giuliani about the resignation of a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating a company associated with former vice-president Joe Biden. That same month, Trump ordered subordinates to withhold military aid that Congress had promised to send to Ukraine. A whistleblower from the intelligence community then submitted a report alleging that Trump had stopped aid in a blackmail attempt designed to win political goodies. And Trump’s ambassador to the European Union testified accusation investigators that the president demanded a consideration from Kiev via Giuliani.

Despite repeated requests from Trump’s allies, Zelensky never publicly announced an investigation of the Biden-affiliated company Burisma Holdings. Ukraine eventually received most of the military aid after the news about the whistleblower report broke. But a demonstrably higher price – a visit to the White House for Zelensky – still has to become reality.

Novikov said that Kiev is still optimistic about such a visit. He pointed to a meeting between the two heads of state at the UN General Assembly in New York shortly after the accusation story began to unfold. The two men had a productive conversation, Novikov said, and Trump encouraged Zelensky to talk to Russia.

“It was definitely a good warm-up for the Oval Office meeting that will eventually take place, I’m sure,” he said.

Zelensky inherited a messy relationship with the US, Novikov added. At the time of Trump’s election, the country’s leaders – and many of his people – had an overwhelmingly negative view of him. The then ambassador of the country to the US, Valeriy Chaly, went out with that sentiment in an opinion for The Hill in which he criticized the then candidate Trump for comments about the Russian occupation of the Crimean peninsula in Ukraine. In the following years, Republicans pointed to the option to substantiate arguments that involved Ukraine in the 2016 elections. In Ukraine, deep-seated concerns about Trump were not an anomaly.

“It was always,” Trump is connected to Russia, so Trump hates Ukraine, “and so on,” Novikov said. “Everyone got caught up in this and nobody ever emphasized the other side of the argument: that Trump can be good news for Ukraine, that he cannot be about surrender, but about peace, and those are two different things.”

Part of that hostility seems to persist. Novikov said one of the biggest challenges for Zelensky’s advisers during the accusation process were leaks about Trump and Ukraine.

“Correct me if I’m wrong, but the vast majority of leaks that occurred were anti-trump,” he said.

The leaks hampered the efforts of the Zelensky team to remain neutral in the American political struggle – an attitude that was vital to save their dual congress support, Novikov said.

“I am prejudiced, I am his adviser, but I must emphasize that he has done incredibly well. He resisted temptations and sometimes even advice to participate.”

“I am biased, I am his adviser, but I must emphasize that he has done incredibly well,” he said. “He resisted temptations and sometimes even advice to participate.”

And with regard to Burisma, Novikov said that Kyiv’s position has not changed.

“We will not do anything unofficially,” he said. “We will not interfere in your domestic politics. For the President to decide on a particular subject, he must be formally approached … Any formal request from an ally and our most important partner and our most respected friend would certainly not be ignored “

“There are only two ways to bury the hatchet on this subject: to at least view the facts, or forget, and move on,” he added.

He said that Zelensky’s administration also did not cooperate in the Burisma congress investigation, aided by the Republican Sens. Ron Johnson (WI) and Chuck Grassley (IA).

“The same applies,” Novikov said. “The keyword here is not Democrat or Republican, the keyword is official.”

When the accusation is ended, the American political focus on Ukraine will decrease. But it won’t disappear. Shortly after the acquittal, Johnson and Grassley asked the secret service for Hunter Biden’s travel reports.

Novikov said he is still optimistic about the relationship between the US and Ukraine.

“We will get out – and we got out – stronger from this whole situation,” he said.

