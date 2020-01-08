Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth's granddaughter, was not allowed to drive

Loading...

This member of the royal family has a need for speed.

Zara Tindall, Queen Elizabeth II’s granddaughter, was banned from driving for six months on Wednesday because she accelerated her Land Rover in the UK, the BBC said.

The rider, who won a silver medal at the 2012 Olympic Games in London, drove 150 km / h near her home in 2018.

Zara did not attend her court hearing on Wednesday – she decided to be in Australia with her husband, rugby player Mike Tindall. Her lawyer pleaded guilty to her.

Zara had 9 points on her driver’s license three years ago. She received four more points in court, more than 12 points for an automatic ban.

“Since Mrs. Tindall already has nine points on her license, she couldn’t accept a fixed penalty for this offense,” said Attorney Farley Turner.

Zara was fined $ 880 plus a victim surcharge of $ 200.

Her mother, Princess Anne, 69, was stopped in her Bentley on the same road in March 2001 because she was driving at 150 km / h.

Prince Philip also voluntarily gave up his driver’s license after slamming his Land Rover into another car near the royal family’s Sandringham in January 2019.

The passengers in the other car were two women – who were slightly injured – and a 9-month-old baby.

The Duke of Edinburgh was not prosecuted.