Zara just released a Bambi dress and it's surprisingly chic

Now, I’m as obsessed with Disney as the next person (The Little Mermaid is my favorite, thank you for asking), but I’ve always drawn the line on Disney clothes, finding it good, a bit unpleasant.

It was until now, because Zara just released a Bambi dress which is probably one of the most chic things I have ever seen.

It has a high collar and a waisted waist, as well as a pleated skirt and gives me all the vibrations of the 70s associated with tall boots.

Buy now: BAMBI DISNEY STORIES COLLECTION DRESS for £ 29.99 from ZARA

You may not realize it at first glance, but the gray pattern is actually made up of sketches of Bambi, Thumper and Flower, and they blend perfectly into the cream background, without detracting from the style of the dress.

The dress is part of a capsule collection of works between Zara and Disney, which presents original original print graphics from the films Bambi and Peter Pan that Disney shared with Zara.

There are four pieces in the collection, the dress, a blouse, a t-shirt and a sweatshirt, all between £ 15.99 and £ 29.99.