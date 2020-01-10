Zara has a new Katie Holmes knitted set and it's a dream

Loading...

When Katie Holmes went out in the knit bra and cardigan combo last summer, the fashion world went crazy.

It didn’t take long for the high street favorite Zara to present her own set, which quickly sold, although it has since been restocked.

If you were a fan of it (I mean, who wasn’t?) So I have more good news for you, Zara has released another knitted set, and it’s just as dreamy.

The cable knit set is light brown in color and includes a short top, which is slightly longer than the original, ideal if you don’t want to show off your tummy.

It also includes an oversized cardigan and knit shorts so you can do it all. Now I know what you think, shorts are necessary and when would you actually wear them? Well, they make very cute loungewear when you’re at home on Netflix, which is honest, it’s all of January.

I expect it to sell as fast as the last set, so get it before you regret it.