Zane Holtz speaks about Katy Keene and teases season one plot

The adjustment of the CW of Katy Keene possibly in the same universe as Riverdale, but don’t expect to see many murders, cults, corpses and teenagers with dark sides. Instead, you can expect singing, fashion design, and a group of young adults chasing their dreams in New York City. The series, which will premiere on February 6, is strongly focused on four ambitious professionals: Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), who wants to become the next great fashion designer; Josie McCoy (Ashleigh Murray) who is determined to make it big as a singer; Jorge, also known as Ginger Lopez (Jonny Beauchamp), who is ready to storm the Broadway world; and Pepper Smith (Julia Chan), who wants to open her own version of Andy Warhol’s Factory. Another character that viewers are likely to love is Katy’s boyfriend, K.O. Kelly – a bouncer, an aspiring boxer and a really cute significant other.

“Everyone fits their characters so well. We all had this shared energy. We knew we were doing something special, and it continues to feel that way.”

The actor behind the rough and tough K.O. with a heart of gold, Zane Holtz (Van Dusk Till Dawn: The Series and Hunter killer). As someone who grew up with the Archie comics, Holtz is mostly ecstatic to help bring Katy Keene to life. “When I first heard about (the show), I saw that it would be a musical,” he told POPSUGAR on the phone on 4 February. “I don’t have a huge musical background, but I read the script, and most of those musical elements come from the characters of Johnny and Ashleigh. So I had to do the drama and comical pieces that made me feel comfortable and still I was happy. I saw a lot of myself in KO Kelly, so I was really excited. “

It is hard not to take root for Katy and K.O. when we get to know their romance in the first episode. They are not your average lovey dovey couple whose affection feels forced and suddenly – there is history. “It’s that feeling of first love,” Holtz explained. “They’ve been together since they were kids – you’ll see some flashbacks in those first few episodes – and they’ve been there for hardships and important life events.”

Image source: the CW

But since life is rarely a fairy tale, the couple will encounter some obstacles along the way. “We see them at a crossroads in the first season where they love each other and they have this shared history, but they both still have to grow as adults,” Holtz said. “Katy Keene is a show that revolves around people who pursue their dreams and follow their passions. Everyone tries to have this great career in art and for K.O. in sports. So they come to a place where it seems: “What should we focus on now?” Is it their career or is it their personal life? And can those two things be the same, or do they have to concentrate less on one to make the other happen? “

The storylines of all characters and their hunger for success is something that Holtz thinks it resonates with everyone in the same boat, rowing in a stream of uncertainty. “That is something that many young adults have to deal with,” he added. “It’s like:” What do I want to do with my life? Who do I want to spend it with? ” Everyone goes through certain levels of deprivation. The talent can be there, but it will still take time and effort and the will not to give up your passion and your dreams. ”

“Now we can come in and offer a new version of the Archie comic world, and be part of the history of those comics is a special experience.”

That universal appeal also helped the cast gel together when they started working on the series. “The show, for all of us as a cast, was so emotional because we all experienced these stories in our own way,” Holtz continued. “It is not necessarily the same careers that these people pursue, but it is absolutely the idea of ​​having this dream, this journey that I am going to make. The destinations and the likelihood of my success are unclear, but I just have to go there anyway agree and take that risk. “And taking those risks may lead you to a place where your triumph strikes, Holtz added.

No doubt, with the lead Katy Keene in addition to an all-star cast has revealed itself as one of those places for Holtz. “When we did the pilot in March, everyone was so excited because we’re running a show that is already successful, and everyone fits their characters so well,” he said. “We all had this joint energy. We knew we were doing something special, and it kept on feeling that way. We all sat together and saw the first few parts of the first episode. It was like,” Oh, my god, this is what we can share with the world. “

Image source: the CW

There is an extra layer of anticipation, thanks to the very ardent Archievers devotees. “It’s so cool because you see how committed RiverdaleThe fan base is, “he said.” Now we can come in and offer a new version of the Archie comic world, and being part of the history of those comics is a special experience. I think people appreciate having these two different worlds with a common thread. ”

Although we saw the two shows on February 5, when Veronica (Camila Mendes) and Katy joined in the Big Apple on Riverdale, Holtz added that “there may be unexpected visitors Katy Keene throughout the season. “And if KO found his way to the city of Riverdale, for whatever risky reason, Holtz believes there would be one person with whom the muscular character would certainly cross the road.” I feel like he would attack Archie, “he said.” And we would see them in a competitive situation where they do not like each other, but then they would become friends. “

If Holtz’s eagerness for the show is an indication of what it’s going to look like, we’re all staggering. “I really love this show,” he enthusiastically. “And I think other people will respond well to it. I’m so excited that the audience sees it.”