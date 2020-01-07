Zagg reportedly released an AirPower-type wireless charging mat this year

Loading...

In the midst of the introduction of various other wireless charging accessories at CES 2020 today, Zagg apparently teases that it is developing what could be a real replacement for Apple’s canceled AirPower. Although no official announcement has been made, the loading mat is expected to launch this year.

Bloomberg reports that Zagg is teasing this multi-device wireless charging mat on the sidelines of CES. In other words, he presented the next product to retailers and members of the press at CES before making an official announcement.

Zagg marketing manager Brad Bell said the charger will be released under the Zagg mophie brand later this year. Mophie already offers several different multi-device wireless chargers, but this would present a key difference: the possibility of powering devices “regardless of their location on the charging belt”.

Many AirPower replacements have multiple Qi load blocks below the surface, but you must position the devices just for them to work. AirPower stands out with its “anywhere” design that would have allowed users to place their iPhone, Apple Watch and AirPods anywhere on the surface.

If Mophie is able to achieve a true design “anywhere”, it would be a notable achievement. Apple unveiled its AirPower charging mat in September 2017, but was forced to cancel the project last year due to its difficulties in meeting its “high standards”.

We don’t know more details about the Zagoph mophie multi-device charger. If the product is on schedule and released this year, we should learn earlier rather than later. It should also be noted that Mophie is probably not the only company working on this type of technology – so we may have several legitimate AirPower replacements on the market before the end of this year.

