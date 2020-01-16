Zack Smith scores twice to lift Blackhawks over Canadiens

MONTREAL – Zack Smith scored twice to give the visiting Chicago Blackhawks a 4-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens on Wednesday-evening.

Alex DeBrincat and Drake Caggiula also scored for the Blackhawks (22-20-6), which booked a 3-2 extension against the Senators on Tuesday. Corey Crawford improved to 11-2-2 against his hometown team with an effort of 32 saves.

Phillip Danault scored the only goal for the Canadiens (20-21-7), who lost 10 of their last 11. Still looking for his first win of the season, Charlie Lindgren stopped 24-of-28 shots.

Stream NHL games NOW on Sportsnet

Stream more than 500 NHL games without power, including the Flames, Oilers, Leafs and Canucks. Plus Hockey Night in Canada, Rogers Hometown Hockey, Scotiabank Wednesday Night Hockey and more.

Lindgren started the first game of a back-to-back for Montreal. Carey Price gets the nod Thursday in Philadelphia.

Chicago improved to 7-3-0 in the last 10 games, while the Canadiens fell to 9-12-4 at home this year.

The Blackhawks scored twice in a fast first period before Montreal even managed to make its second shot on the net.

Miscommunication between Lindgren and Tomas Tatar behind the net led to Smith’s short goal at 5:42. Lindgren hesitated with the puck and Tatar knocked on him and gave Caggiula the chance to lead Smith in front.

The fourth Chicago rule struck again less than three minutes later. Defenseman Slater Koekkoek threw the puck in traffic and Smith, unmarked to Lindgren’s right, bent it in the top corner at 8:32.

Smith entered the game all season with two goals in 40 games. The former senators forward doubled his number after four teams.

Lindgren kept Montreal in the game with a desperation on rookie Dominik Kubalik late in the first to keep it 2-0.

The goals have been hard for the Canadiens to achieve lately, but they got 54 seconds after the restart. A pass from Ilya Kovalchuk fooled Jonathan Toews and Danault scored under the Crawford glove to make it 2-1.

The men of Claude Julien have scored 16 goals in their last nine games.

Max Domi’s penalty for Matthew Highmore halfway through the second proved to be costly for Montreal when DeBrincat’s power-play goal at 11:27 restored Chicago’s lead with two goals. After Lindgren lost his blocker in a blow with a goal-mouth, DeBrincat scored on a one-timer by Patrick Kane.

Domi spent the rest of the second in the bench as a penalty for the penalty.

Caggiula transferred the game to bed at 8:20 in the third after he purged Jordal Weal in the neutral zone and defeated Lindgren glove side on the escape.

Comments: Brendan Gallagher (concussion) missed his third consecutive match. … Toews extended its point series to four games. … Crawford has won its last six games at Bell Center.