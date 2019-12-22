Zack Moss leaving a great legacy with the Utah Utes

Loading...

SALT LAKE CITY – Zack Moss has made history at the University of Utah. The senior runner enters the final with the Utes with seven school records, is about to get one more pair in the Alamo Bowl against Texas on December 31.

Moss, the offensive player of the year of Pac-12 and an All-American, chose to return for one more game with the program instead of starting early preparation for the NFL draft.

However, it was not necessarily a dump what I would do.

"I had some things to solve, I personally on my side, come back and play," Moss said. "With all my heart all the time I wanted to play. I got some confirmation about some things and I could go ahead and bring the good news for myself and my coaches."

Moss explained that if you are healthy enough, "then you must go ahead and play with your boys."

The game in San Antonio will culminate a stellar year for Moss, who broke team records in terms of race records in yards by land (4,010), attempts by land (696), total touchdowns (41), touchdowns by land (38) , 100 yard games on the ground. (19) and 1,000 yard seasons by land (3). He is tied for the record with 15 touchdowns on the ground in one season and is a score equal to the maximum mark for general touchdowns (17).

Moss is also approaching the team record for multi-use yards. His total of 4,681 is only 75 from breaking the Steve Odom mark (4,755) established between 1971-73.

"He is a dynamic player and what we have to do as an offensive unit, that is, players and coaches, is to put Zack in a position to leave with a very high score," said Utah offensive coordinator Andy Ludwig. "Zack also has to put himself in that position. So I hope to see him play his last college game."

The former Florida preparation star, who was a semifinalist for both the Maxwell Prize and the Doak Walker Prize. He was the leader of the Pac-12 race with 1,359 yards.

However, individual praise is not the main motivation for Moss. It is driven by the success of the team while the Utes in 11th place seek their twelfth victory.

"It's great to get a victory: raise the trophy, have the confetti and all that spilling out," Moss said. “It would definitely be a memory. I want to see these guys not with long faces but with a very happy face. "

Moss has obviously given the Utes many reasons to smile since his arrival from Hallandale High School in Florida with quarterback Tyler Huntley and wide receiver Demari Simpkins.

"You can't really trace it. You can have aspirations, but I couldn't sit here and tell you four years ago that I would be talking about this or the records," said Moss, who also mentioned playing in two Pac-12 championship games.

"It was a blessing to be here. I loved it," he continued. "It is definitely a place in my heart that I will always have and treasure."

Utah coach Kyle Whittingham acknowledged that Moss has had "a great race" in Utah. He said there is no doubt about it, since the first three thousand yard runner of the program and the other records that have been broken.

"It's just adding to what you've already done," Whittingham said. "He has established a great legacy here."

Whittingham added that Moss is so talented and that that comes first. On 5 feet 10, 222 pounds has played in 44 career games for the Utes, making 36 starts.

"He has a lot of skill. He is the complete package," Whittingham said. "It has size. It has speed, vision, speed to get out. Great hands off the field as we have seen throughout the season."

Then there is the ability that Moss has to collect bombings and so on.

"It does everything," Whittingham said.

*****

2019 Alamo Bowl

No. 11 Utah (11-2) against Texas (7-5)

Alamodome, San Antonio

December 31, 5:30 p.m. (MOUNTAIN)

TV: ESPN

Radio: ESPN 700AM