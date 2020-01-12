Zack Kassian could face discipline after skirmish with Matthew Tkachuk

The NHL wants a word with Zack Kassian.

Based on his comments after the game after Saturday’s emotionally charged Battle of Alberta episode, the tough guy from Edmonton Oilers won’t be in an apologetic mood.

Kassian will have a hearing with competition leaders on Monday, hardly a surprise after he had pushed Matthew Tkachuk in several punches in response to a hellacious hit behind the net by the leading scorer and favorite of the Calgary Flames fan.

Kassian was dinged with a double minor for roughing and a 10 minute misconduct.

Tkachuk, who refused to fight, was not punished. In fact, he was on the ice with his power-play friends when Elias Lindholm scored the potential game winner early in the third period when the Oilers tried to kill the sentence of Kassian.

CALGARY, AB – JAN 11: Elias Lindholm # 28 (R) of the Calgary Flames celebrates after scoring the game-winning goal against the Edmonton Oilers during an NHL game at Scotiabank Saddledome on January 11, 2020 in Calgary, Alberta, Canada . (Photo by Derek Leung / Getty Images)

“If you are going to hit like that, you have to answer the bell every now and then, especially one, two, three in the match …” Kassian said after Saturday’s first place at the Saddledome. “He followed me into the corner in the third, right? He clearly tries to focus on me, what I like. I am standing here. I love that stuff. I wish we could play them for half a day, like a playoff series. “

Kassian, who may not be able to play against someone for a day and a half if the NHL’s Department of Player Safety determines that a suspension is justified, continued his blast on Tkachuk and claimed that the alternative leader of the Flames is too chicken to fight with him … but use more offensive language than that.

“All in all, he’s just a young punk who needs to figure out that aspect in the game,” Kassian said. “It’s sad because he’s a pretty good player, but he’s a p – to be honest. Upright. That’s the definition of it. Wouldn’t fight me two years ago. Said I was a fourth line. Now I have 13 goals.

“What is the excuse now? You know what I mean?”

Flames Matthew Tkachuk gestures as he is brought to the banking area after a fight with Oilers Zack Kassian in the second period during NHL action between the Edmonton Oilers and the Calgary Flames in Calgary on Saturday January 11, 2020. Jim Wells / Postmedia

Tkachuk, 22, got six hits in Saturday’s Battle of Alberta, including a few bad wallops on 28-year-old Kassian. On Sunday, the NHL confirmed to ESPN that there would be no additional discipline for the alternative leader of the Flames, saying: “Both hits delivered to Kassian were legal, full body checks delivered to a player wearing the puck.”

Tkachuk, tied to tops in his 38-point team and on his way to the 2020 NHL All-Star Game in his home town of St. Louis, has dropped his mittens for seven pieces at the big league level, but told reporters after the victory over the Oilers that he was not interested in this specific knuckle exchange.

“I’m not fighting him,” he said of Kassian, who has 33 career attacks on his NHL dance card. “That is a difficult trade-off there.”

However, Tkachuk again poked the bear with his own juicy remarks after the game.

“Well, if (Kassian) doesn’t want to get hit, stay away from it,” he said. “I caught him there three times. You would think he would learn after the first.

“If he wants to react like this, we take the power play, we take the winner of the game and we move on to the first place.”

Fans on both sides of the NHL’s Battle of Alberta don’t have to wait long for a rematch – the arch rivals meet on January 29 in Rogers Place in Edmonton and again three nights later in the Saddledome.

wgilbertson@postmedia.com

Twitter: @WesGilbertson