Zach Werenski becomes a complete player for Blue Jackets – Sports – The Columbus Dispatch

Zach Werenski made three major games in a 30-second period in Tuesday overtime against the Florida Panthers that affected every aspect of his game. The latter broke a scoreless draw and gave the Blue Jackets their eighth victory in nine games.

He started his service by carrying the puck against a defender in the zone and testing Panthers goalkeeper Sergei Bobrovsky with a shot. The next was a simple, short pass along the boards to Pierre-Luc Dubois to leave the zone and start a hurry.

For the final piece, Werenski had the puck along the right wall under the faceoff circle with Panthers ahead Frank Vatrano skating directly at him. Werenski threw the puck off the boards, moved around Vatrano, then went to the net and defeated Bobrovsky for his 16th goal.

As long as Werensky’s defensive capacities have been questioned, his offensive capacities have always been thrown back and forth between great and elite. He is still growing as a defender, but showed again on Tuesday that he is one of the best offensive defenders the jackets have ever had.

“I’m sure many teams want Zack Werenski in their line-up,” said forward Gustav Nyquist.

Nyquist knew what kind of player Werenski was in the attack zone before joining the Jackets this free season. Yet it is hard to understand how valuable he is until he scored the team score he and Seth Jones in the 2017-18 season for most goals from a defender.

To put that in a larger context, Werenski has 28 games to achieve as many goals as he can to reach that franchise brand. He is also only 22 years old.

The realization that Werenski had to throw the puck off the boards to get through a defender and create a 3-in-2 chance for the Jackets, illustrated what makes him a luxury in an attack.

But on the other side of the puck, they are small pieces of defense that stood out to coach John Tortorella in terms of Werenski’s development.

“It takes us out of the end zone, wins the fights, is just stiffer and just picks pucks so that we can start offensively. I think he was a lot better with that, “said Tortorella.

“I think Zack is a hell of an attacking player. (Those games are) just (him) grows like a player. He becomes a complete player. Still progressing, more needs to be done, but he becomes a complete player. “

Werenski’s goal Tuesday was his fourth in two games against Florida, and he now has points in four of his last six games. He has 32 points and needs 16 more to break his own record for points in a season and 26 to break the 57 points (2017-18) of Jones for most by a defender of a jacket in a season.

Jones is also one of the best offensive defenders of the franchise. He probably knows Werenski’s game better than anyone else in the team and on the other hand sees him make the difference without being offensive to make a difference.

“We both grow together as a couple, and our chemistry has been high in recent years, but I think it will grow even more,” said Jones. “(He does) small things that can get us out of our D-zone and transition faster and play offensive.”

