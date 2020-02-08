Zach Herreweyers immediately offends Calgary Roughnecks

Zach Herreweyers is back in the hunt.

The hunt for a full-time performance in the National Lacrosse League …

The hunt for a foothold with an NLL team …

And the hunt for an opportunity to live up to his billing as the ninth overall choice by the Colorado Mammoth in the NLL Entry Draft 2016.

“Certainly I think I’m in the right situation in Calgary right now,” said Herreweyers, who had booked the New York Riptide at the Saddledome a few days before the date of Calgary Roughnecks on Saturday (19:30 pm, B / R Live) to go on a wolf hunt in the BC forest a few hours north of Vancouver.

“The ability to immediately play a huge role and help me certainly helps me and helps me gain confidence,” continued Ladner’s product, B. C. “I can’t really complain about this opportunity – it’s a big one for me.”

Certainly for the young Herreweyers, who joined the Roughnecks earlier this month after stopping at four other NLL clubs during his now four-year professional lacrosse career.

The 25-year-old has three goals and seven points in two games with the Riggers.

Those are as many goals as he has scored in his best season – those are three goals to go along with a career-best 10 points in his rookie campaign with the Mammoth.

“I’m excited to get ahead,” said Herreweyers. “Getting a chance with Calgary has been a pretty big chance for me and it’s going well so far.”

“I’m still learning the system, but I’m taking it very quickly. I’m just trying to be a sponge for everyone, especially for all the great players in the team. But Coach (Curt) Malawsky has put me in position to be successful . “

Malawsky said he liked what he has seen so far from the former star of the NCAA’s Loyola Greyhounds after the club signed the free agent in early January.

Both Herreweyers and the 24-year-old Dereck Downs, who came to Calgary via trade, were added to the club just a few days in a row, with the Riggers immediately offensive.

And they have both done that – with Herreweyers himself winning the trio and adding four assists.

The problem is that those efforts have come in a few Roughnecks losses.

“I am not taking anything away from the children fighting,” Malawsky said after the fall in the Dome. “Herreweyers played well, and (and) Downs provides us with a lot of good efforts.”

The latter was a 15-12 loss at home two weeks back to the Halifax Thunderbirds in which Herreweyer fought hard to achieve a few grainy targets.

Despite the team results, however, those matches looked good on the left flank.

“I like to go in and get into the dirty areas,” said the 6-foot, 212-pound. Herreweyers. “I’m happy here. I intend to make every game better and further expand each game. You are always looking for improvement and you get better and better every week. “

The Roughnecks (2-4) certainly need everything they can get from the youngster, including in Saturday’s affair against the Riptide expansion (1-7), with whom he started this season.

“Excited to play in this,” said Herreweyers. “We had the last weekend off – everyone is camping out a bit to get back, especially in Calgary’s home. We are looking for a big one this weekend. We dropped the last two.”

Especially because they have not achieved the right goals due to the lack of some big names.

They are still one game away from getting captain and legend Dane Dobbie back in the line-up of a six-game suspension that seriously hurt the Riggers.

Jesse King, another important gear, is also not due to an injury.

And fellow sniper Rhys Duch is still trying to find his groove after returning to the Roughnecks two games ago after a six-month recovery after an off-season Achilles operation.

“When coach Malawsky called me, he told me that I have a chance and that I have the best to do with those guys who were out to keep myself in the line-up,” Herreweyers said. “So that’s what I’m trying to do – take it week by week.

“One game at a time – I can’t look too far ahead when those guys come back,” Herreweyers continued. “Hopefully my game can speak for itself when those guys come back.”

And hopefully, after only five games in his rookie year with the Mammoth, followed by only three shows in two seasons with the Buffalo Bandits and two games to start this year with the Riptide, he finds a home with the Roughnecks.

Not that he feels sorry for himself about what has been a bumpy NLL journey so far.

“I definitely learned a lot,” said Herreweyers. “I played in a very good Buffalo team. And there is always something else that you can get out of the game, whether it’s from the players around you or from the coaches.

“You must always be a sponge, especially if you are a younger man. And I think the veterinarians in this team help the younger boys very well. It is definitely a special group to chat with.

“The first thing that came to my mind when I heard they were interested was that this is a team with history,” Herreweyers added. “So I take it every day. I try to get the most out of my time. This is definitely a nice place to be now, so I hope to make the best of it.”

