Zac Efron’s ‘Disney Household Singalong’ Physical appearance: Lover Reactions

Zac Efron’s Disney Family Singalong look let down a whole lot of Substantial Faculty Musical fans.

Before this 7 days, it was unveiled the overall solid of the beloved Disney Channel film was going to reunite for the initially time in several years. It was the reunion so numerous experienced been ready for, but enthusiasts were being let down when they observed out Efron’s involvement wasn’t precisely what they thought it was going to be.

Indeed, the actor manufactured an appearance on Thursday night’s (April 16) Disney Household Singalong, but it was only to introduce his former co-stars — Vanessa Hudgens, Ashley Tisdale, Corbin Bleu, Lucas Grabeel and Monique Coleman — as they reunited to sing the iconic keep track of “We’re All in This Together.”

“Hello, everyone. I hope that you are safe and sound and that you’re healthy and that you are executing as perfectly as probable during these unprecedented times,” Efron claimed. “It is my greatest pleasure to introduce a musical general performance by some of my oldest pals and some new types. I hope that you get pleasure from, and recall, we are all in this together.”

You can look at out the Significant University Musical cast’s Disney Household Singalong performance, beneath:

HSM director Kenny Ortega previously instructed Deadline that Efron “quickly jumped in” at the improve to join his castmates.

“We couldn’t arrive at Zac until eventually late but when we did, he promptly jumped in, of training course,” he explained. “Everyone we reached out to was quick — and you will see it in their spirit and the way they come collectively from their properties.”

However, because of to scheduling difficulties, he could not complete and only was equipped to tape the intro. It’s harmless to say fans felt a little cheated when Efron failed to sing — and they shared their dissatisfied reactions via Twitter.

The just one-hour Disney Household Singalong featured a star-studded lineup together with Ariana Grande (who protected “I Would not Say I am In Adore” from Hercules), Demi Lovato, Christina Aguilera and Beyoncé, who manufactured a shock physical appearance to sing a stunning rendition of “When You Would like On a Star” from Pinocchio.

