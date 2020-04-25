Yuvraj: Cricket should restart when COVID-19 is rooted

Former Indian all-rounder Yuvraj Singh has said that cricket will resume only when the world is free of COVD-19.

“My personal opinion is that first we need to protect our countries from coronaviruses,” Yuvraj said on the BBC’s Doomsday telecommunications podcast.

“It has to be eliminated completely or down to 90-95%. “If this continues to increase, players will be afraid to come on the sidewalk, get on the floor, or change their dressing rooms or rooms,” he added. .

The 2011 World Cup captain pointed out that a player may already be under tremendous pressure while on the field and that the fear of the virus can be difficult for players. “As a player already, you are under a lot of pressure when you represent the country and the club. You do not need to fear the corona virus around you while playing.

ALSO READ | The FTP will be jointly reviewed until 2023

“Like when you put your gloves on, you sweat, you bat, you want to eat a banana, but somebody else holds a banana. You don’t want to eat that banana,” Yuvraj said.

“You don’t need those questions in your head while playing. You need to focus on the ball. That’s my opinion. The world should not hesitate to discuss it, ”he added.

. t] ipl and yuvraj singh [t] Yuvraj Singh ipl [t] Yuvraj Singh Yuvraj Singh News