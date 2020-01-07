Loading...

YUNGBLUD is about to release his second album, after his first album, 21st Century Liability. Already, there has been speculation about who will appear on the second album, perhaps Post Malone.

In an interview with MusicFeeds.com, asked about the record and the big collaborations of the album, YUNGBLUD said: “There is a mentality which will arrive at the beginning of next year. I can’t say who he is yet, but he’s a visionary artist. He’s so sick and he’s a bridge between hip hop and rock and roll. “

Naturally, we know that Malone loves both hip-hop and rock. As recently as this week, Malone was caught yelling at Pantera’s march in an impromptu performance during karaoke at a local bar.

The video was captured by New York-based group Beach Fossil, which you can check out below.

It is very logical for Malone to be the collab to which YUNGBLUD refers. When asked if Malone could be the feature, YUNGBLUD simply replied: “I can’t say, but I’m glad you’re curious, you just have to wait until 2020.”

However, there is another potential candidate for functionality. Both Kelly machine gun and YUNGBLUD have already worked together, with the help of Travis Barker on “I think it’s okay.” The three hit the studio again in November, sparking speculation. While the trio worked in the studio for the new pop-punk album from Kelly, which they are working on with Barker, that does not mean that another collaboration could not be in preparation. Kelly also mentions that he hopes to get Fronz of Attila and Bert McCracken from The unused.

It’s safe to say that either fits the description, as Kelly and Malone easily transcend hip hop and rock with ease.

More On Yungblud

In an interview with The Sun newspaper, YUNGBLUD discusses a song on the new album titled Mars. The track, he says, was influenced by David Bowie’s 1971 hit Life on Mars.

“There is a song called” Mars “that is important to me because a trans man came to me and told me that my song” Kill Somebody “last year helped his parents in the community in which he wanted to be, “said YUNGBLUD in The Sun. “He told me his story, how no one understood it, and he clicked with me because it reminded me of David Bowie’s” Life On Mars “- so I pay tribute to him.”

When YUNGBLUD spoke with us to discuss his underrated youth EP in October, the EP created a world. The new album, however, will be a whole “fucking universe”.

In addition to the album, he mentions a possible tour announcement. Fortunately, a date for the album and the tour are announced soon.

YUNGBLUD will play several dates in the UK and some American festivals this year. The singer returns to Coachella in April alongside Rage against the machine, Orange Code and PUP and Hangout Music Fest in May with Post Malone, Billie eilish and Cage the elephant.

Check out the full list of American shows below with a full list of shows and tickets here.

Appointment:

12/04 – Indio,

04/19 – Indio, California

05/15 – Gulf Shore, AL