YUNGBLUD just announced the spring tour of underrated youth in North America. The tour begins with his two Coachella performances on April 12 and April 19. From there, the British superstar will play 16 shows before concluding the tour at Hangout music festival in Alabama in May. 16.

YUNGBLUD is preparing to release their second full album after their debut, 21st century responsibility. He let go underestimated youth EP in October 2019. He also has successful collaborations with Kelly machine gun, Travis Barker, Halsey and black bear.

YUNGBLUD went on social media today to announce the tour. In an Instagram post, the singer shares a poster and his thoughts.

NORTH AMERICA … I have received so many messages from all of you asking me to come to places that are not just “ordinary cities”. so my name was team and I was like I wanted to go … I can’t believe I can play in your cities. I can’t wait to see you all! PRESALE THURSDAY TIX FRIDAY FRIDAY !!!! what mental places should I come next ?? the foookin mooon ?? 👀🖤

Tickets go on sale Friday, January 24, but presales are available through Seated on January 22. All the information is available here. In 2019, YUNGBLUD sold all of its dates in the United States, Europe and the United Kingdom – totaling more than 150 shows. Needless to say, the fans are very excited. Check out some reactions below.

will i travel 7 hours to see yungblud…. perhaps

– auggie (@pleaservinyl) January 21, 2020

SEE YOU IN OMAHA BB !!!! 🖤😝🖤😝

– megan (@meganxmarie) January 21, 2020

yungblud goes to milwaukee ummm i need to find someone to accompany me because i need to see this man again

– emma ✧ (@attachedcal) January 21, 2020

yungblud arrives at Indy omg https://t.co/yAK2sVpzMH

– first master john-117 (@ Christianx14) January 21, 2020

As noted, YUNGBLUD tickets will be available to the general public on January 24 here. A full list of dates is below.

Appointment:

12/04 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/19 – Indio, CA @ Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

04/21 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

04/23 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

04/25 – Edmonton, AB @ Union Hal

04/26 – Calgary, AB @ MacEwan Hall

04/28 – Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory

04/30 – Boulder, CO @ Boulder Theater

05/1 – Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

05/3 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

04/05 – Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe at the Old National Center

05/6 – Columbus, OH @ Newport Music Hall

08/05 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

9/5 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

10/05 – Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live

12/05 – Norfolk, VA @ The NorVA

05/14 – St. Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

05/15 – Athens, GA @ Georgia Theater

05/16 – Gulf Shores, AL @ Hangout Music Festival

Are you excited about the YUNGBLUD North American tour? Make it sound below!

