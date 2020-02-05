You’ve heard of probiotics and prebiotics – but what are postbiotics?

The search for better intestinal health continues. Just when we finally got a grip on the benefits of probiotics and prebiotics, the coming forces have added a ‘biotic’ to the mix. The newcomers are known as postbiotics – and we are here to split them up for you.

First, a quick introduction: Probiotics, found in fermented foods and supplements, are ‘good’ bacteria that are thought to help keep digestion healthy and stimulate the immune system. Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers found in foods such as onions, chicory and garlic that feed the beneficial insects in your gastrointestinal tract and help them function. The “waste” that remains behind that process is what is known as postbiotics.

That sounds pretty dirty. But postbiotics actually include substances such as organic acids, enzymes, and proteins called bacteriocins. All of these have benefits and help you do things such as lowering blood sugar or reducing inflammation. Some researchers even believe that at least some of the benefits that we get from taking probiotics may be due to postbiotics.

These are the early days of postbiotics. It is still seen as a developing term and experts are not entirely sure how they affect the body, although most scientists agree that they are good for the gut microbiome. However, that means that from now on no solid advice can be given on how to use their benefits. There is no postbiotic supplement (yet).

In an article for Natural Medicine Journal, Ross Pelton, a pharmacist and nutritionist, writes that different types of probiotic bacteria produce different types of postbiotic metabolites. The more varied your GI microbiome, the more diverse your postbiotic community.

Eating foods with probiotics and prebiotics, taking supplements and practicing everything can increase the diversity of your gut bacteria (which is generally associated with better well-being). And that in turn can also affect your postbiotic levels.

Just … don’t try to think too hard about all those bacteria, eat their fiber and release their waste into your gastrointestinal tract.

Do you like what you see? How about more R29 goodness here?

Do probiotics actually work?

What is the deal with Prebiotics?