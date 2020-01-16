YouTube is one of the largest platforms for video streaming in the world, but it is also a kind of social network. In an attempt to “build connections,” YouTube is launching a new feature called Profile Cards that contains a shortcut for a user’s channel in the comments section, as well as their response history.

Profile cards were tested for the first time in 2019, but will be expanded from this week on the Android app from YouTube (via TechCrunch). YouTube says it hopes Maps will help users “explore responses, build connections with others, and contribute to a more hospitable YouTube in general”

Accessing a profile card is as easy as tapping a user’s profile photo in the comments section of a video. At that time, YouTube shows that the channel name of the user, upon joining, the number of subscribers and also his response history. All this information is available elsewhere, but profile cards make it a bit easier to access.

Interestingly, the comment history feature only displays comments that the user has left on that specific YouTube channel. For example, if you open someone’s profile card on our YouTube channel, only other comments that the user has left in our videos will be displayed. Only a few comments are also displayed. With this in mind, profile cards can be useful for makers in identifying trolls that often return to their videos to leave negative responses.

YouTube says that profile cards usually received positive feedback during testing. Apparently the feature will find its way to other platforms such as iOS and the Internet in the future, but no specific timeline has been provided.

