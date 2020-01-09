YouTube’s new content rules for kids are a good first step

Loading...

Creators are used to being beaten by YouTube. They make the content that drives people to the website. They are working to find a formula for success for their channel. And then YouTube can quickly tweak a policy that fundamentally changes the visibility of content and channel revenue.

The recent change to YouTube’s Child Content Policy that came into effect this week is big. The creators and their audience freak out again.

The amount of bullshit I’ve seen with Youtube’s COPPA …

There are so many videos labeled “For Children” that are not intended for children. In this case, the comments of the videos are deactivated, they cannot be saved in playlists or downloaded

Could be the worst thing they have ever done. pic.twitter.com/sPeXqXu8DT

– TRAFON (@RiseFallNick) January 7, 2020

Well, COPPA finally had an impact on YouTube today and they weren’t bluffing.

Some videos I’ve reviewed on YouTube have comments disabled and I can’t save them in playlists.

It really sucks, but I think it beats them to be removed. pic.twitter.com/q75k5NSnVA

– Simon A. (@ BabyLamb5) January 7, 2020

What made YouTube do it?

On Monday, Google’s own online video platform officially launched the long-awaited changes to the content guidelines for children. Changes due to the company’s previous violations of the United States Act, which is known as the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA).

In 2018, child protection groups filed a complaint with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) alleging that YouTube violated the Children’s Privacy Act by collecting information about children under the age of 13. The FTC found that the video platform actually collected data about users who watched children’s videos and used this information for targeted advertising. This resulted in a fine of $ 170 million for YouTube.

Technically speaking, YouTube only had to stop collecting data about users under the age of 13 in order to comply with COPPA. The FTC, however, formally hit YouTube with a violation of U.S. law, prompting the company to go further and really change its way of dealing with contented children as a whole.

What has changed?

Since January 6, 2019, creators have had to label their channels and videos on YouTube as “Made for Kids” if the primary target group for their content is children. Content that has a “mixed audience” but is still aimed at children also falls under this label. For example, educational material for preschool children, songs, stories, animation for children, and content with children’s actors would be considered “Made for Kids” even if older viewers made up part of the audience.

Take Sesame Street. The show is undoubtedly made for children. And although older people like to see it with their children, the content is aimed specifically at children. Big Bird and Cookie Monster (well, rather the powers behind them) must now mark their content as “made for children”.

– Personalized ads, super chat, super stickers, donations, merch / ticketing shelves

– Comments, live chat, notification bell, + playlist

– Cards / end screens, branding watermark

– YouTube Creators (@ytcreators) January 6, 2020

If an entire channel is labeled “Made for kids,” YouTube disables the channel’s stories, notifications, community posts, and membership features. If this is the case for a specific video, the “Made for Kids” label means that comments, live chats, notifications, playlists, donations and other interactive features are disabled for that content. (Trolls can’t leave inappropriate comments about the video.) Most importantly, YouTube no longer serves personalized ads based on users’s visitor history.

While many developers are freaking out about these new rules, most of them are unlikely to be affected by the policy change.

(2/2) Mixed target audience content is considered a type of content for children. This content is aimed at children as a target group (even if it is not the main / main target group) and is considered to be children after weighing the above factors. Hope this helps clarify.

– TeamYouTube (@TeamYouTube) January 6, 2020

To address concerns, YouTube has explicitly indicated that there is a “general audience” content label that most YouTubers appear to include cross-border content.

The potential influence of the creator

So what is really lost when you close the comments? Parents can easily contact an author using their contact information if they have something to say. And besides, how many six year olds have left comments on videos at all?

However, your favorite vlogger, who often shares his family’s adventures in Disney World, doesn’t have to mark his videos as “Made for Children”, even if children happen to see this content. And there is much more of it on YouTube than people with their own muppet show.

According to Youtube’s bots / algorithm / whatever, all of these are completely interchangeable with Nick Jr. shows. Really look at this and let that sit with you for a minute. #Coppa pic.twitter.com/WRjZinKavG

– Rat Tail Tony (@Rat_Tail_Tony) January 8, 2020

YouTube states that certain content is automatically intended for children, but this label can be changed manually by the creator. The company states that it is also not intended to interfere with the switch setting unless it is misused. This fixes an issue that many developers complain about because non-child content is mislabeled as for children.

There is a particularly legitimate concern of the creators and it is the only change that was necessary due to COPPA: advertising.

YouTube no longer delivers personalized ads for children’s content because the personal data of these users is no longer recorded. As you know, this was what YouTube was prohibited by law.

Eight-year-old Ryan from Made for Children, Ryan’s World, formerly known as Ryan ToysReview, is the platform’s top-earning Ryan. It feeds millions. Smaller YouTubers, however, could be hit with a noticeable change in sales – it’s too early to judge.

Despite the changes, advertisers can still choose which videos and creators they want to promote their toys and games on.

How about recommendations and search?

– Videos set to “Made for Children” can still be recommended and searched

– Children’s videos are more likely to be recommended along with other children’s videos.

– YouTube Creators (@ytcreators) January 6, 2020

Due to this new guideline, misinformation spreads also changes in the discovery of online content on YouTube. However, these concerns are unfounded. The “Made for Kids” label does not affect the ability to find these videos in the search or in recommendations for similar content.

In fact, if your content is “made for children”, it will likely be supported by the new label. Since the authors can now clearly mark their videos for children instead of being dependent on the algorithm, it is likely that YouTube will now recommend them to children in addition to the corresponding content.

Will there be some creators caught in a gray area? For sure. For most channels, however, it will be dry and dry whether the content should be labeled “Made for Kids”. Are some users upset that they can’t nostalgically comment on their old favorite shows and cartoons? Yes, and I can see that this is a legitimate problem. Hopefully, YouTube can work out solutions to all of these exceptions to the rule, but these are nice niche cases to worry about in advance.

The challenge ahead of us

The FTC fine was obviously an important turning point for YouTube when it came to a larger audience segment: children. Creators’ concerns about the implications of this new policy are certainly justified, but these changes are certainly a step in the right direction.

The real problem is that none of these changes inspired by COPPA solve YouTube’s original problem with minors on its platform: setting inappropriate content for children.

The company has long been plagued by criticism for providing malicious video for children, often created by trolls or malicious creators who want to play the money-winning algorithm.

Last year, YouTube finally banned disruptive children’s videos from the platform. Shortly afterwards, the company took another important step by launching a separate child version of its website, similar to its mobile app, that only provides approved child content.

However, YouTube still has a lot to do there. Maybe the government can help to force their hand again.