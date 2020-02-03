YouTube’s disinformation Crackdown, Coronavirus Wildcards and more news

YouTube takes a position and experts map where the corona virus will land, but first: a cartoon about a robotic barista with a human touch.

This is the news you need to know within two minutes or less.

Today’s news

YouTube is squeaking hard on political content

Welcome to day one of the 2020 elections. On the occasion of this occasion, YouTube has announced that, unlike most other social platforms, it will become even more aggressive in the fight against election-related disinformation circulating on its site. In a blog post, YouTube outlined its plan to remove manipulated videos that are meant to mislead viewers, as well as videos that support conspiracy theories.

“Super-spreaders” are even harder to predict the path of the corona virus

To prevent a disease such as the coronavirus from spreading, experts rely on precise mathematics to model its likely course. But people known as super spreaders – patients who transmit diseases much faster for unknown reasons – threaten the accuracy of those calculations. Until now, there is only a hint of super-spread when it comes to the Wuhan corona virus, but if it does occur, it can make the disease more difficult to predict and therefore more difficult to control.

Fast fact: $ 5.6 million

That is the number of companies reportedly thrown out to place an advertisement in the Super Bowl last night. And among that elite group of advertisers was Dashlane, a password management app you’ve probably never heard of. The company’s Super Bowl debut is a testament to the power of the password management industry, which is expected to be a market of $ 2 billion a year by 2025.

WIRED recommends: the right smart speaker

If you select a smart speaker, you must decide which digital assistant you want to chat with during breakfast so that you don’t want to happen to anything. Fortunately, our writers are here to help you choose wisely.

News that you can use

If you are thinking about throwing Chrome away, the Microsoft Edge browser with its new features might be for you.

