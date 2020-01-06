YouTube's COPPA privacy changes will take effect from today

Loading...

In the past year, YouTube has had to make a number of important changes to the way children are treated, which has had a major impact on users of the platform. From today, the COPPA-based changes will take effect on YouTube (via Bloomberg).

To quickly see what’s going on, Google made a settlement with federal regulators last year for violating COPPA (Online Privacy and Child Protection Act). COPPA sets a number of requirements on websites, including YouTube, that host content created for children under the age of 13.

COPPA has not affected YouTube over the years because users must be over 13 to have a Google account. But that has recently changed because YouTube Kids and more youth-focused content became a clear point of attention for the platform. From last year, YouTube makers had to mark their videos as ‘made for children’.

With effect from 2020, these changes in YouTube liability for videos that are marked for children with the maker, making them potentially open to government fines. The greater effect of this change, however, is that it may have a major impact on sales. Videos marked as for children immediately lose access to targeted ads with considerably higher rates.

The impact of this change is still unknown, but we will find out this week.

