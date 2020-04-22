YouTuber Vara Dim Receives Threatening Letter And Has Net Internet hosting Account Hacked Immediately after Covering YouTuber Suzy Lu

On April 18th, YouTuber Vara Dim posted a video clip recounting how she acquired a threatening e mail, and then was subsequently hacked after masking fellow YouTuber Suzy Lu.

Dated April 16th, the e mail came on the heels of an investigation the YouTuber was performing into Suzy Lu.

For those people that are unfamiliar with Suzy Lu, she is a reaction YouTuber with more than 360k subscribers.

Around the previous pair of a long time, Lu has been embroiled in controversy more than allegedly flagging a selection of YouTube channels who have posted videos that are crucial of her or are on the lookout into her things to do.

Suzy Lu usually will get termed into concern for her very own content, which is composed of reacting to total length episodes of anime this kind of as My Hero Academia and Naruto. She’s also been accused of engaging in copyright infringement.

When YouTubers question how she receives absent with this, they usually get their channels struck. Suzy Lu has focused Mark Following Dim, TipsterNews, John Swan, and even the Quartering to name a couple of.

YouTuber John Swan specially promises that Suzy Lu is destroying the YouTube system.

He claims that Suzy Lu abuses the YouTube copyright system and “systematically flag[s] down men and women criticizing them.”

Now back to Vara Dark. She had just completed a sequence of films on Lu, entitled “Suzy Lu Deplatforms and Censors Critics – What I consider of her” and “Suzy Lu’s Strike Censorship Carries on – My Previous Word on Suzy Lu.”

24 hours later, Dark obtained a threatening electronic mail describing ominous penalties if the YouTuber stayed her training course.

The e-mail states that Dim is “spreading lies” and that she need to drop the subject matter or threat staying in “hot h2o.”

It proceeds, “Many studies have been heading out towards channels of all sizes and yours could be strike as properly.”

Ultimately, it urges that she delete the videos entirely because unlisting them is not more than enough.

It closes by expressing her channel is small, and that she really should take into consideration her selections right before jumping into “the deep finish of the pool.”

If the email wasn’t more than enough, hrs later, Darkish statements a person anyone hacked into her internet web hosting account and utilised the card on file to rack up virtually a thousand bucks in domain buys.

Luckily for us, Vara’s bank flagged the costs as fraudulent activity and will be functioning with her to get her money back.

This extremely very well could be an isolated incident. On the other hand, Dim factors out in her video that she was blocked on Twitter by Suzy Lu several hours before receiving the e-mail.

I have place up 2 movies on Suzy Lu. I was not disrespectful, all I did was explore the predicament at hand. Today I was not only blocked by Suzy Lu but I also obtained a alternatively threatening (anonymous) email… Very little to see here… pic.twitter.com/DPMqtiCWxO

— Vara Dim (@Vara_Darkish) April 16, 2020

Darkish describes in the online video higher than, “I want to make it very clear here that I’m not accusing Suzy Lu of executing any of these items. Definitely it could be one particular of her incredibly obsessive supporters or just someone in typical who dislikes me. But the timing of almost everything right here appears to be suspicious.”

What do you believe? Is Suzy Lu involved in the threats and breach of Vara Dim?

