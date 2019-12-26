YouTuber shares hands-on impressions with $ 100K gold and diamond iPhone 11

Loading...

Through the detour of the everyday technology that he normally focuses on, the popular YouTuber MKBHD has acquired the Solarius Zenith Full Gold iPhone 11 Pro from Caviar for a look into the most expensive iPhone in the world.

MKBHD points to the foolishness of the Caviar Solarius Zenith iPhone 11 Pro with its gold and diamond finish that runs between $ 100,000- $ 120,000 at the start of its review: "There is literally nothing I can say about this phone that is useful for a normal person. "

The Solarius Zenith has 24-carat gold with 137 diamonds and contains a functioning timepiece. Caviar also throws in a few custom AirPods Pro and it sounds like each copy is delivered manually by a personal consultant.

MKBHD compares this Caviar iPhone with the first generation Apple Watch that was available in 18K gold before it was discontinued when the Series 1 arrived. As well as a comparison with ultra-luxury timepieces such as a $ 80,000 limited edition such as those worn and appreciated by Kevin O & Leary. It's not about functionality, it's about the craftsmanship and rarity of such items that arouse interest.

Although there are very few people in the world who want such a thing, it is interesting to see a real hands-on with the most expensive iPhone in the world. Watch the full video below:

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gl62BSjp7Vo [/ embed]

