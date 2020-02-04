YouTuber proves that Tesla Model X can fly on LA Street with a rally jump

YouTubers would do almost anything to get attention these days, but it’s getting more and more difficult since everyone seems to be a vlogger these days.

As a result, we see more and more ridiculous videos being published online to shock audiences and allow content creators to make a name for themselves. One YouTuber who doesn’t have to do this is David Dobrik, who has 15.7 million subscribers and million views per video.

He does ridiculous things on a regular basis, like giving away new cars or cash to random people, and all of his achievements are obviously uploaded to YouTube. His last one does not contain handouts, but shows a crazy stunt performed with his personal Tesla Model X.

Don't forget the inside angle 🤯 pic.twitter.com/xmlVQMr31O

– TONE (@ antonio1chavez) January 28, 2020

Shortly before the persecution, one of his friends drove an electric vehicle over a hill in Los Angeles, so fast that the large, heavy vehicle jumped several meters into the air and reminded you of rally stages.

In addition to being published on YouTube as part of a vlog, the “stunt” was posted on Twitter with the heading “These speeding in LA are on a different level”. It was meant to be funny, but we’re not sure if it did. The stunt was performed on a public street, apparently without safety precautions.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, didn’t seem to particularly appreciate the video as he replied to the tweet with an exclamation mark. We don’t know if that was a warning or just Musk’s way of expressing perplexity. One commentator cheekily argued that he should really like the Model X jump because it proves that Tesla can drive a rally. Funny or not, it’s pretty clear that such stunts don’t belong on public streets.

